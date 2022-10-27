UFC Fight Night 213 Card: Kattar Vs Allen UFC Vegas 63 Full Card

After a stunning UFC fight card in Dubai last weekend, the promotion travels back to the UFC Apex Center for UFC Vegas 63 event. The UFC fight card this weekend is headlined by a stunning clash between cardio machine Calvin Kattar and a promising talent Arnold Allen.

UFC Full Fight Card

Please take a look at Calvin Kattar vs Arnold Allen’s fight card. There were many last-minute changes, and some bouts happened on short notice, but everything’s officially confirmed at the moment.

The UFC fight night fight card date is October 29th, 2022, while you can take a look at both prelims/main card times below. I can tell you one thing – this UFC Las Vegas card looks weak on the piece of paper, but don’t judge the book by its cover!

Your #UFCVegas63 main event checking in at media day 📸 pic.twitter.com/IBDy9bkTwD — UFC (@ufc) October 27, 2022

Main Card (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 7 PM ET, 1 AM CET)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Calvin Kattar (23-6-0) vs. Arnold Allen (18-1-0)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Tim Means (32-13-1) vs. Max Griffin (18-9-0)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Dustin Jacoby (18-5-1) vs. Khalil Rountree (10-5-0)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Waldo Cortes-Acosta (7-0-0) vs. Jared Vanderaa (12-9-0)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Tresean Gore (3-2-0) vs. Josh Fremd (9-3-0)

UFC Fight Night Card Prelims (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 4 PM ET, 10 PM CET)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Andrei Arlovski (34-20-0) vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima (19-8-1)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Chase Hooper (11-2-1) vs. Steve Garcia (12-5-0)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Joseph Holmes (8-2-0) vs. Jun Yong Park (14-5-0)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Roman Dolidze (10-1-0) vs. Phil Hawes (12-3-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Cody Durden (13-4-1) vs. Carlos Mota (8-1-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Joshua Weems (10-2-0) vs. Christian Rodriguez (7-1-0)

What Makes UFC Vegas 63 Fun Fight Card To Watch?

The main event between Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen looks pretty much promising, as Calvin Kattar survived the early onslaught against Giga Chikadze and scored a decision victory. Kattar took so many big shots in his career, and he’ll be looking to capitalize on Arnold Allen in the later rounds. On the other hand, Allen is known for excellent wrestling. He’ll try to pin Kattar down and hold him until the end of the round, but it’s not gonna be easy!

The fight between seasoned vets, Max “Pain” Griffin and Tim Means, is another excellent piece of play for diehard fans. But Means is on a downfall at the moment, so it’s hard to expect this bout to last more than two rounds.

Also, many fans expect a highlight reel knockout in the bout between the Dominican fighter Waldo-Cortes Acosta and Jared Vanderaa. Let’s see if this comes to fruition on Saturday!

Preliminary Card

Roman Dolidze surprisingly KO’d his previous opponent with a big first-round knee, so he’ll be looking to win again, this time against Phil Hawes. Andrei Arlovski vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima looks interesting too. Chase Hooper is looking to extend his winning streak against Mike Winkeljohn’s prospect Steve Garcia, this bout looks very interesting too! Hooper is a submission specialist, and Luis Pena held Garcia into body triangle for three rounds in the past, let's hope Garcia improved his submission defense.

Please sit next to your PC/TV/cell phone on Saturday, October 29th, 2022, and don’t miss watching this event – you might enjoy some high-level finishes!