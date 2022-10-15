Jay Swingler VS Cherdleys: Live Stream, Fight Card, Start Time

Looking for details on the Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys card and streaming options? Check out the information given below.

Swingler vs. Cherdleys Streaming: Where to watch the card in USA

This bout is scheduled to take place today – Saturday, October 15th. It’s going to be a fun fight to watch, and it’s another round of what’s popularly dubbed as ‘misfits’ boxing. Of course, the two guys are mainly YouTube stars. But following in the footsteps of guys like Logan Paul, they are coming out from behind the camera to put their boxing skills on show. And if you want to watch the fight in the USA, your best option is as follows:

DAZN

The entire Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys card can be viewed on DAZN in North America. Since this is a full card and not a single event, this means you get to watch a bunch of fights on the same night. However, Swingler vs Cherdleys is obviously the main attraction. So on that note, if you want to watch the main event, you should know that the Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys time is set for around 4:50 PM ET. The card itself actually begins at 2 PM ET, so this is when you’d need to tune in if you wanted to watch it all.

As for the technical details, despite rumors that the Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys PPV is exactly that (a paid event) – it isn’t. But you couldn't exactly call it a free live stream either as it requires signing up to DAZN. You can watch this as part of a standard DAZN subscription, which costs $19.99 per month.

Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys Event Preview

The battle of the YouTube misfits is set to be held in Sheffield this evening. The ring walk for these two guys is scheduled for around 4:50 PM ET. So you’d need to keep your afternoon free if you wanted to tune in for this one. Given that Swingler is the more experienced of the two in the ring, many are shooting for a Swingler win – as are we. However, we don’t think that Cherdleys will go down without a fight.

Despite his jokes and puns leading up to this fight, it’s one that we think will be entertaining. Check out a recap of the weigh-in below.

FAQs – Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys

Are these guys professional fighters?

No, far from it. This fight is happening thanks to Misfits Boxing, a company that tends to put non-fighters in the ring for our entertainment. It's the latest influencer boxing match to make the headlines, after big events like KSI fighting (and winning) twice in one night!

Is it not possible to watch the fight for free?

Unfortunately not. You have to grab a DAZN subscription to watch the fight.

How does the undercard of this one look?

It looks very interesting. There are six fights on the undercard before the main event! Therefore, you’ve got plenty of boxing to watch later today.

Am I able to watch the fight on a mobile device?

Yes. Just subscribe to DAZN and download the app to stream the fight. You can install the app on a smartphone or tablet device and stream from there.