UFC On ESPN 49 Update: Fun Fight Between Terrance McKinney And Nazim Sadykhov Added For July

UFC on ESPN 49 just got a lot more interesting with the addition of McKinney vs Sadykhov.

No stranger to coming back from adversity, Terrance McKinney will look to jump back in the win column when he takes on Nazim Sadykhov for what should be a very fun lightweight bout. The news of this fight dropped earlier when both Nazim and Terrance posted to confirm that this will be their next bout.

UFC on ESPN 49: Terrance McKinney Looking To Make A Statement

McKinney is one of the most entertaining fighters on the roster at the moment. He let us know that he's can't-miss television in his promotional debut, which ended with him winning via knockout in just seven seconds into the fight. After that, he's been a bit hit-and-miss, but he always makes it fun.

Most recently, he lost to a surging Ismael Bonfim. Now at 3-2 in the UFC, ‘T-Wrecks' will look to start another winning streak within the organization, and he has all the tools to do it. If you've never seen him fight, do yourself a favor and study this man. He can wrestle, and can get to submissions, and he can hit really hard.

Nazim Sadykhov Wants To Make It Nine In A Row At UFC on ESPN 49

Nazim is a fantastic fighter whose lone loss happened in his professional debut. Though that's not the ideal way to start a career, it's not the worst time to lose and it actually laid the foundation for what has been a great career thus far. His winning ways kept as a constant for his UFC debut. Maybe not the win he wanted, but the electrifying fight against Evan Elder ended with Nazim's hand raised.

This eight-fight winning streak consists of 6 KO/TKO wins, a submission win, and one win by decision back in 2020. McKinney vs Sadykhov is a very interesting fight that has me canceling plans already — there's no way anyone should miss this fight.