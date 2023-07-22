UFC Fight Night 224 Main Event: Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura

It's finally that time! The UFC Fight Night 224 Main Event is here and we're going to give you everything you need to know about this main event. Tom Aspinall is returning to take on Marcin Tybura, a fighter who has won two in a row and is looking to score a pretty big upset. However, it's no easy feat to beat Aspinall; his only loss since his 2016 disqualification came in his last fight when he got injured early into the bout.

Aspinall vs Tybura is a very well-anticipated heavyweight bout with a lot on the line. Not only are there important implications looming overhead, which we'll get to in a second, but this fight will pretty much be in Tom's backyard. The UFC and the O2 Arena always show out when they team up together. So, what we can expect is a banger of a main event to bookend a great night of fights.

UFC Fight Night 224: What's on the Line?

So, headlining a UFC event is always, and will always, be a big deal. These guys are out here headlining huge cards and selling out arenas, meanwhile my high school forgot to put me in the yearbook. So yeah, this feels like a big deal. But, it's much more important than just a main event; with Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic fighting for the heavyweight title, things are rather interesting.

Both Jones and Miocic have the talk of retirement surrounding them now; their heavyweight title bout could be the last time we see either of them. Of course, this is just speculation and it's impossible to know right now, but it's not a far-fetched thought to see them both hang up the gloves come UFC 295.

So, with a potential vacant belt and Sergei Pavlovich waiting in the wings, the winner between Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura could be fighting for an interim and/or vacant title within another one or two fights.

Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura: Live Round by Round Coverage

The wait is over, it's main event time! These two heavyweights will step in there and try to put a stop to the other's attempt at moving closer to the title. This main event bout is a very important one for the heavyweight division in the UFC. So, let's sit back, relax and get to those updates.

