Aspinall vs Tybura Prediction: Will Aspinall Win Again A Year Later?

The UFC returns to London this weekend and we have high expectations for this event. The O2 Arena never disappoints and the British fans have been some of the best in the world. As for the main event of the evening, here is our Aspinall vs Tybura prediction.

UFC Fight Night 224: Aspinall vs Tybura Prediction

Tom Aspinall Preview

Tom is a 30-year-old fighter from England. He made his debut in the UFC in 2020, spent 6 fights and won 5 of them ahead of schedule. The only person that managed to survive the first round against Aspinall was Andrei Arlovski. Their fight took place in February 2021. Tom submitted the native of Belarus in the 2nd round.

Tom's last fight was in July 2022. His opponent was Curtis Blaydes. Aspinall suffered a terrible injury in the 1st round and lost.

Tom is a basic kickboxer. He is especially distinguished by fast and accurate punches. Take note of the knockout power of the fighter. He won 10 of 12 victories in the first round.

Behind Aspinall's quick victories hides his main drawback – mediocre cardio. Tom can't afford to drag out the fight. Only 3 times in his career he went to the 2nd round. In 2 of them, he lost, losing concentration and making mistakes: once he gave his leg to a submission and once hit an illegal elbow.

Now, there is one additional factor to consider for the Aspinall vs Tybura prediction. Tom Aspinall was on a streak of five wins in a row in the UFC and eight in total but he suffered a terrible knee injury in the opening round against Curtis Blaydes, literally in the 15th second of the fight.

We definitely believe that he was going to win this fight if not for the injury and he would have already fought for the title. Unfortunately, his recovery took months and he has not fought in 364 days.

The energy in the O2 will be on another level for this main card tomorrow 🔥#UFCLondon | 🚨 MAIN CARD 3pmET 🚨 | Live on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/NrWnTcFvTI — UFC (@ufc) July 21, 2023

Marcin Tybura Preview

Marcin is a 37-year-old fighter from Poland. He made his UFC debut in 2016 against Tim Johnson, whom he lost via unanimous decision. In total, in the strongest league in the world, Tybura had 16 fights: 10 won, 6 lost.

In August 2020, Marchin started a streak of 5 wins in a row:

• Sergei Spivak – victory by unanimous decision;

• Maxim Grishin – victory by unanimous decision;

• Ben Rothwell – win by unanimous decision;

• Greg Hardy – TKO (2nd round)

• Walt Harris – 1st round TKO.

Marchin's winning streak was broken by Alexander Volkov in October 2021. Tybura lost to him by unanimous decision. The Pole closed this defeat in August 2022, when he defeated Alexander Romanov via split decision and then Blagoy Ivanov via unanimous decision in February 2023.

Tybura is a basic wrestler. His trump card is the control of the opponent in the clinch near the net, the good implementation of takedowns, and positional fighting on the ground. Occupying a dominant position, Tybura seeks to finish the opponent with ground and pound or a submission.

In the standing position, Marcin relies on knockout power. Despite the fact that the Pole can work with good combinations, he prefers to throw single tight punches.

The first thing we need to pay attention to is the weak jaw of the Pole. He was knocked out three times in fights with serious punchers. This is reinforced by the fact that the Pole has a useless defense in the stance. He may lower his arms, leaving his jaw open, or react late to a dangerous punch.

Tom Aspinall is a clear favorite ahead of this bout and we agree with the bookmakers for our Aspinall vs Tybura prediction. Despite the injury and 1-year downtime, he is the far better athlete out of the two and in significantly better physical shape. We think that Aspinall will definitely win this bout and make a statement. If you want higher odds, here is an additional Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura prediction – Aspinall via KO/Submission.

• Tom Aspinall to Win