UFC Fight Night 224 Odds: Aspinall Is The Sizeable Favorite

The UFC Fight Night 224 odds are in and they're pulling no punches in favoring Tom Aspinall. Fighting in his own backyard, Aspinall is the betting favorite after suffering a loss due to injury in his last bout at the O2 Arena. Regardless, the bookies and betters still have a lot of faith in Tom, considering his tear at heavyweight before this injury sidelined him.

But, before this weekend's action, we'll get into the UFC fight night 224 betting odds, the payouts, and everything else you'll need to know about UFC event this weekend. For now, we'll get to the Aspinall vs Tybura odds and some other interesting UFC odds on this card.

UFC Fight Night 224 Odds: The Best Aspinall vs Tybura Odds

With a card as stacked as this weekend's. we've got some very fun odds to delve into. We've got all of the information you'll need if you're looking to bet or even if you just like the numbers game involved with sports. Scroll a bit more and you'll find all the pertinent information and then some.

Aspinall vs Tybura Odds: Moneyline

As we can see here, the UFC odds have Aspinall as a pretty big favorite all across the board. Despite the aforementioned loss, his trajectory looked like it wasn't going to end anywhere short of the title.

DraftKings

Tom Aspinall -475

Marcin Tybura +350



BetMGM

Tom Aspinall -500

Marcin Tybura +360



Tom Aspinall -435

Marcin Tybura +325



Tybura is no joke, though; he's won four of his last five and has finished fifteen of his professional wins. This fight may look a bit lopsided on paper, but Tybura is a great fighter and anything can happen, especially at heavyweight.

UFC Odds: Aspinall vs Tybura Method of Victory

Aspinall by finish seems to be the move here. Tom has finished all of his wins, eleven of which was in the first round of the fight. The other win was in the second round against the legend, Andre Arlovksi.

DraftKings

Aspinall via KO/TKO +165

Aspinall via Submission +275

Aspinall via decision +1400

Tybura via KO/TKO +550

Tybura via Submission +1400

Tybura via Decision +1600



BetMGM

Aspinall via KO/TKO +165

Aspinall via Submission +245

Aspinall via decision +1400

Tybura via KO/TKO +550

Tybura via Submission +1400

Tybura via Decision +1700



Aspinall via KO/TKO +143

Aspinall via Submission +340

Aspinall via decision +1400

Tybura via KO/TKO +575

Tybura via Submission +1600

Tybura via Decision +1400



Additional knowledge is that Tybura has been finished four times by KO/TKO. So, if these Aspinall vs Tybura odds look like they tilt heavily for Aspinall by finish, it's because there's good reason to believe that's going to be the outcome. But, there are no safe bets in MMA and Tybura can easily make some big upset money for those that have faith.

Aspinall vs Tybura Round to Win Odds

At an astonishing -114 favorite to get the job done in the first round, these UFC odds show how much faith the pundits have for the returning Tom Aspinall.

DraftKings

Aspinall round 1 +110

Aspinall round 2 +400

Aspinall round 3 +1000

Aspinall round 4 +2200

Aspinall round 5 +3500

Tybura round 1 +1000

Tybura round 2 +1600

Tybura round 3 +2500

Tybura round 4 +4000

Tybura round 5 +5000



BetMGM

Aspinall round 1 -114

Aspinall round 2 +400

Aspinall round 3 +1000

Aspinall round 4 +2200

Aspinall round 5 +3300

Tybura round 1 +1000

Tybura round 2 +1600

Tybura round 3 +2500

Tybura round 4 +4000

Tybura round 5 +5000



Aspinall round 1 +100

Aspinall round 2 +380

Aspinall round 3 +1300

Aspinall round 4 +3000

Aspinall round 5 +4500

Tybura round 1 +900

Tybura round 2 +1700

Tybura round 3 +2800

Tybura round 4 +5000

Tybura round  +7000



It's very apropos for the odds of a finish to get less and less likely as the fight goes on, especially when looking at the heavyweight division. It's no different here. As the fight drags out, the more likely it is we'll need the judges' opinions.

Best UFC Fight Night 224 Betting Odds from the Rest of the Card

UFC fight night 224 odds

Aug 20, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Marcin Tybura (red gloves) fights Alexander Romanov (blue gloves) during UFC 278 at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports/Sipa USA – Photo by Icon sport

But, before the marquee bout of the evening, we've got a whole lot of very fun fights to look at. Here, we'll take a look at the UFC odds for the rest of the card and maybe that'll get you started on building a parlay that'll potentially buy you a house.

More UFC Fight Night 224 Odds

Check out these numbers and see what the pundits are thinking for this event.

  • Molly McCann -225 vs Julija Stoliarenko +175
  • Andre Fili +175 vs Nathaniel Wood -225
  • Andre Muniz -225 vs Paul Craig +185
  • Bryan Barberena +275 vs Makhmud Muradov -350

Here are just a handful of other fights and their respective odds. Nothing is quite as one-sided as the Aspinall vs Tybura odds, but we can see that Makhmud Muradov is a pretty big favorite, too.

Another interesting thing is that Aspinall's last performance here didn't go his way, as we've mentioned. How will he bounce back from an injury? We'll find out this weekend, but it's interesting that the last bout's injury doesn't seem to be playing much of a roll in these numbers or in the overall conversation fueling this fight week.

Nonetheless, a Tom Aspinall with one leg isn't the case but it's still a very terrifying matchup for anyone in the division. Tybura is very game and he gets all the respect in the world for being the one to welcome Tom back; should he get the win, it'll be a monumental moment for him and a highlight that we'll all go back and watch over and over again.

The UFC Fight Night 224 betting odds just tell of what most think, and the numbers have been wrong before. This is anyone's fight. And, to up the ante a bit, it seems that the winner will just be one fight away from a title shot, be it against a champion, for an interim belt or even for a vacant belt. Let's see how things play out.

Erik is a long-time MMA fan and writer. Ever since catching some Chael Sonnen trash talk on a commercial, he's been hooked on the sport. Erik spent a lot of time writing while attending college at Wichita State University. Now, he spends his time covering the sport of MMA, training in BJJ here and there, and occasionally hitting skateparks!

