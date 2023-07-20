UFC Fight Night 224 Odds: Aspinall Is The Sizeable Favorite

The UFC Fight Night 224 odds are in and they're pulling no punches in favoring Tom Aspinall. Fighting in his own backyard, Aspinall is the betting favorite after suffering a loss due to injury in his last bout at the O2 Arena. Regardless, the bookies and betters still have a lot of faith in Tom, considering his tear at heavyweight before this injury sidelined him.

But, before this weekend's action, we'll get into the UFC fight night 224 betting odds, the payouts, and everything else you'll need to know about UFC event this weekend. For now, we'll get to the Aspinall vs Tybura odds and some other interesting UFC odds on this card.

UFC Fight Night 224 Odds: The Best Aspinall vs Tybura Odds

With a card as stacked as this weekend's. we've got some very fun odds to delve into. We've got all of the information you'll need if you're looking to bet or even if you just like the numbers game involved with sports. Scroll a bit more and you'll find all the pertinent information and then some.

Aspinall vs Tybura Odds: Moneyline

As we can see here, the UFC odds have Aspinall as a pretty big favorite all across the board. Despite the aforementioned loss, his trajectory looked like it wasn't going to end anywhere short of the title.

Tom Aspinall -475 Marcin Tybura +350 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Tom Aspinall -500 Marcin Tybura +360 BET WITH BETMGM Tom Aspinall -435 Marcin Tybura +325 BET WITH BETRIVERS

Tybura is no joke, though; he's won four of his last five and has finished fifteen of his professional wins. This fight may look a bit lopsided on paper, but Tybura is a great fighter and anything can happen, especially at heavyweight.

UFC Odds: Aspinall vs Tybura Method of Victory

Aspinall by finish seems to be the move here. Tom has finished all of his wins, eleven of which was in the first round of the fight. The other win was in the second round against the legend, Andre Arlovksi.

Aspinall via KO/TKO +165 Aspinall via Submission +275 Aspinall via decision +1400 Tybura via KO/TKO +550 Tybura via Submission +1400 Tybura via Decision +1600 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Aspinall via KO/TKO +165 Aspinall via Submission +245 Aspinall via decision +1400 Tybura via KO/TKO +550 Tybura via Submission +1400 Tybura via Decision +1700 BET WITH BETMGM Aspinall via KO/TKO +143 Aspinall via Submission +340 Aspinall via decision +1400 Tybura via KO/TKO +575 Tybura via Submission +1600 Tybura via Decision +1400 BET WITH BETRIVERS

Additional knowledge is that Tybura has been finished four times by KO/TKO. So, if these Aspinall vs Tybura odds look like they tilt heavily for Aspinall by finish, it's because there's good reason to believe that's going to be the outcome. But, there are no safe bets in MMA and Tybura can easily make some big upset money for those that have faith.

Aspinall vs Tybura Round to Win Odds

At an astonishing -114 favorite to get the job done in the first round, these UFC odds show how much faith the pundits have for the returning Tom Aspinall.

Aspinall round 1 +110 Aspinall round 2 +400 Aspinall round 3 +1000 Aspinall round 4 +2200 Aspinall round 5 +3500 Tybura round 1 +1000 Tybura round 2 +1600 Tybura round 3 +2500 Tybura round 4 +4000 Tybura round 5 +5000 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Aspinall round 1 -114 Aspinall round 2 +400 Aspinall round 3 +1000 Aspinall round 4 +2200 Aspinall round 5 +3300 Tybura round 1 +1000 Tybura round 2 +1600 Tybura round 3 +2500 Tybura round 4 +4000 Tybura round 5 +5000 BET WITH BETMGM Aspinall round 1 +100 Aspinall round 2 +380 Aspinall round 3 +1300 Aspinall round 4 +3000 Aspinall round 5 +4500 Tybura round 1 +900 Tybura round 2 +1700 Tybura round 3 +2800 Tybura round 4 +5000 Tybura round +7000 BET WITH BETRIVERS

It's very apropos for the odds of a finish to get less and less likely as the fight goes on, especially when looking at the heavyweight division. It's no different here. As the fight drags out, the more likely it is we'll need the judges' opinions.

Best UFC Fight Night 224 Betting Odds from the Rest of the Card

But, before the marquee bout of the evening, we've got a whole lot of very fun fights to look at. Here, we'll take a look at the UFC odds for the rest of the card and maybe that'll get you started on building a parlay that'll potentially buy you a house.

More UFC Fight Night 224 Odds

Check out these numbers and see what the pundits are thinking for this event.

Molly McCann -225 vs Julija Stoliarenko +175

Andre Fili +175 vs Nathaniel Wood -225

Andre Muniz -225 vs Paul Craig +185

Bryan Barberena +275 vs Makhmud Muradov -350

Here are just a handful of other fights and their respective odds. Nothing is quite as one-sided as the Aspinall vs Tybura odds, but we can see that Makhmud Muradov is a pretty big favorite, too.

Another interesting thing is that Aspinall's last performance here didn't go his way, as we've mentioned. How will he bounce back from an injury? We'll find out this weekend, but it's interesting that the last bout's injury doesn't seem to be playing much of a roll in these numbers or in the overall conversation fueling this fight week.

Nonetheless, a Tom Aspinall with one leg isn't the case but it's still a very terrifying matchup for anyone in the division. Tybura is very game and he gets all the respect in the world for being the one to welcome Tom back; should he get the win, it'll be a monumental moment for him and a highlight that we'll all go back and watch over and over again.

The UFC Fight Night 224 betting odds just tell of what most think, and the numbers have been wrong before. This is anyone's fight. And, to up the ante a bit, it seems that the winner will just be one fight away from a title shot, be it against a champion, for an interim belt or even for a vacant belt. Let's see how things play out.