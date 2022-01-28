Connect with us

Worldwide

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte is ON!

Worldwide

Fights That Could've, Should've But Didn't Happen

Worldwide

The Official Arrival of Junior Welterweight Subriel Matias

Announcements Worldwide

February 19: Amir Khan-Kell Brook British Grudge Match to Stream LIVE on ESPN+

Worldwide

Should We Start Considering Whether Canelo Could Be The Greatest Of All Time?

Worldwide

The Enigma Of Gary Russell Jr.

Worldwide

Mark Magsayo Hits The Jackpot In AC And Scores A Majority Decision Victory Over Gary Russell Jr.

Worldwide

Training Camp Check-In: Ty Tomlin

Worldwide

Gary Russell Jr. Misses Weight But Then Makes It On The Second Attempt

Worldwide

Can Mark Magsayo Hit The Jackpot In Atlantic City On Saturday Night?

Worldwide

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte is ON!

Published

57 seconds ago

on

The roller coaster ride called Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte has finally come to an end as the purse bid was held earlier today, resulting in Frank Warren bidding forty-one million dollars and securing the rights to the fight.

This past Sunday, rumors were circulating that a step aside offer would be offered to Anthony Joshua in the neighborhood of twenty million dollars. Part of the step aside deal would have included Dillian Whyte, who has been the WBC mandatory for quite some time. It seemed like at the eleventh hour, that deal fell apart as the rumors again circulated those terms couldn’t be agreed to.

 

With the WBC holding their purse bid this afternoon, the fight between Fury and Whyte was now at the forefront. Matchroom offered, but it came second to Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. Mike Coppinger of ESPN recently tweeted that April 23 is the target date for this fight in the U.K.

Here is the release from Queensberry Promotions.

This Friday, the purse bid to promote the fight between the World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and interim champion Dillian Whyte, was held virtually.

The winner of the rights to stage this important clash was Queensberry Promotions, with an amount of US$ 41,025,000.00. Matchroom Boxing made an offer of US$32,222,222.00.

Tyson Fury (31-0-1,22 Ko’s) comes from defending his crown on October 9 by defeating former world champion Deontay Wilder in a great fight.

Dillian Whyte (28-2-0, 19 Ko’s) will come to this fight after defeating Russian Alexander Povetkin via a rematch in March of last year.

The World Boxing Council implemented an innovation some years ago by having 10% of the amount as a bonus to the winner of the fight, thus giving great additional incentive interest. In this case, the winner will receive a bonus of US$ 4,102,500.00! Queensberry Promotions will release more details on the highly anticipated match between Fury and Whyte soon.

You can follow me on Twitter @abeg718 and follow @NYFights on Instagram.

Related Topics:

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York City, Abe grew up in a family who were and still are die-hard boxing fans. He started contributing boxing articles to NYF in 2017. His club show pieces allow fans to see who is next on the horizon, and his training camp check ins are much anticipated. Abe can be found on twitter @abeg718.

Continue Reading

Sponsors