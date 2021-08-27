Top 3 Female UFC Fighters 2021

The UFC is the most prominent mixed martial arts (MMA) in the world. In its earlier days, it only featured male fighters but nowadays female fighters also participate in its events. The first woman to ever get an official contract to fight in the UFC was Rounda Rousey in 2015. Fast-forwards to today other women are joining the arena. Here are the top 3 female fighters of 2021.

1. Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes is considered to be the top female UFC fighter. Nunes is currently in both women’s bantamweight and featherweight divisions, as well as pound-for-pound rankings. She has won the UFC multiple times and has at times held titles in two different divisions simultaneously. One of her best fights was against Cris Cyborg in which she defeated her opponent after just 51 seconds into the fight. Another fight was when she beat Miesha Tate through submission.

2. Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko is well-known for her unique fighting style known as Muay Thai. She fights in the Flyweight category and is the current UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion.



One of Valentina’s memorable fight was against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in which she won in a big way. She possesses counter-strike abilities coupled with fast right hooks and twisting wheel kicks. Furthermore, her capability to gauge an opponent’s combat style and reciprocate accordingly makes her quite invincible during fights.

3. Weili Zhang

Popularly known as Magnum, Zhang Weili is a skillful UFC female fighter from China. She is the first Chinese to have ever fought in the UFC. Weili competes in the strawweight division and is currently the Women’s Strawweight World Champion.



Apart from that, she also ranks 3rd in the Women’s Pound-for-Pound ratings. One of her greatest fights was against Jessica Andrade in which she won through a knockout during the first round.

Conclusion

Since Ronda Rousey enlisted in the UFC, the popularity of female fighters has been rising steadily. Apart from the aforementioned, otherUFC female fighters include Rose Namajunas, Jessica Andrade and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Having said that, gamblers in Las Vegas who would wish to watch UFC events are quite lucky since most of the events are in the vicinity.