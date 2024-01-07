Tony Weeks Speaks, Says Why He Stopped Ortiz-Lawson Fight

Tony Weeks, the veteran referee who has been in the news more than he’d like of late, has posted to social media reasoning as to why he was disposed to stop the Vergil Ortiz-Frederick Lawson fight on Saturday.

If you missed it, Ortiz Jr, back after health woes, trying 154, wacked underdog Lawson in round one of their feature clash on DAZN.

Suddenly, Weeks hopped in and signaled no mas, after Lawson ate some, trapped in a corner.

He didn’t drop, didn’t see him buckle, but Weeks, known for a quick hook last year, said no mas.

Beto Duran said Weeks said he saw Lawson’s eyes go back in his head.

On Sunday, Weeks posted to Facebook what was going on in his mind when he stopped Ortiz-Lawson.

Ok, so that’s interesting.

One of my first thoughts is, if such a situation exists, maybe it’s better to have the athlete NOT compete. Because the playing field wasn’t even coming in.

As a fan, I’d like to know that. More so if I am a betting man.

Also, I saw lots of folks responding with “sorrys” to Weeks, so I think we will be discussing this for a bit more.