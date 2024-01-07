Worldwide

Tony Weeks Speaks, Says Why He Stopped Ortiz-Lawson Fight

Worldwide

Julian ‘J Rock’ Williams – Championship Quality Remains

Boxing Betting USA

Ortiz Jr vs Lawson prediction: Ortiz Returns Looking For A Win

Betting Boxing Betting Worldwide

Davies vs Barroso Prediction: Heavy Handed Lightweights

Announcements USA

Ortiz vs Lawson Fight Card: 2024 Kicks Off In Style

News Worldwide

Davies vs Barroso Purse: Cash Flowing in Sin City

Worldwide

NYF Prospect Watch: Hamza Uddin, Flyweight With Matchroom

Announcements Worldwide

Best Boxing Movies: Our List of Boxing's Top Ten Flicks

Worldwide

Where Are They Now? Edner Cherry

Worldwide

Zhilei Zhang Aims For Big Bang 2024

Worldwide

Tony Weeks Speaks, Says Why He Stopped Ortiz-Lawson Fight

Published

on

Tony Weeks Speaks, Says Why He Stopped Ortiz-Lawson Fight

Tony Weeks, the veteran referee who has been in the news more than he’d like of late, has posted to social media reasoning as to why he was disposed to stop the Vergil Ortiz-Frederick Lawson fight on Saturday.

If you missed it, Ortiz Jr, back after health woes, trying 154, wacked underdog Lawson in round one of their feature clash on DAZN.

Vergil Ortiz Jr.'s return was cut short by another controversy as referee Tony Weeks steps in to stop the fight in the first round. Photo: Cris Esqueda, Golden Boy Boxing

Vergil Ortiz Jr.'s return was cut short by another controversy as referee Tony Weeks steps in to stop the fight in the first round. Photo: Cris Esqueda, Golden Boy Boxing

Suddenly, Weeks hopped in and signaled no mas, after Lawson ate some, trapped in a corner.

He didn’t drop, didn’t see him buckle, but Weeks, known for a quick hook last year, said no mas.

Tony Weeks, again in the news

Beto Duran said Weeks said he saw Lawson’s eyes go back in his head.

On Sunday, Weeks posted to Facebook what was going on in his mind when he stopped Ortiz-Lawson.

Tony Weeks took to Facebook to explain his decision to stop the Ortiz-Lawson fight

Ok, so that’s interesting.

One of my first thoughts is, if such a situation exists, maybe it’s better to have the athlete NOT compete. Because the playing field wasn’t even coming in.

As a fan, I’d like to know that. More so if I am a betting man.

Also, I saw lots of folks responding with “sorrys” to Weeks, so I think we will be discussing this for a bit more.

 

Related Topics:

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

Continue Reading