The Popular Options for Students Interested in College Sports

Participating in sports has its benefits for students. There are health benefits, such as, it keeps students fit and less likely to suffer from lifestyle diseases, as well as psychological ones.

However, a student first needs to pick a sport to a part of.

In college, students can participate in sports in different categories.

Varsity Sports

These are the talented students that have been selected by their colleges to represent them in sports. In this case, the student usually has to be super skilled and have a passion for the sport. It is the most competitive level of sports in college. College athletes often enjoy the benefits of funding by the college.

At these levels, the NCAA is the governing body. Students are classified into different divisions. Teams in Division 1 usually consist of the most skilled college students, and some will even proceed to play as professionals.

Club Sports

In this realm, athletes engage in sporting activities against other school club teams. The school often sponsors these club teams. They are less vigorous and demanding compared to collegiate level sports, and a student can just be involved for the fun of it. However, club sports require students to participate in tryouts to be selected, so one needs to show some skill.

Intramural Sports

It is the most casual and best option for students looking to have fun. Here students can gather a bunch of friends and join a sport and participate in casual games. It’s the cheapest and laid back option for students just playing for fun. Furthermore, there is a wider variety of sports options to choose from.

Students can participate in different types of sports and at different levels depending on one’s skill and their purpose for playing. So, for a new student looking to join a sport in college, here are some of the standard options to choose from.

Gymnastics

Just like a person offering essay writing service needs to be skilled in crafting excellent papers, a gymnast should be skilled in cartwheels and handstand forward rolls. Some of the moves displayed by gymnasts are quite dangerous and require a lot of practice to perfect. You can pick gymnastics if you are skilled enough and if you are willing to spend much time practicing. It has the least competition in terms of scholarships for those who are eager to go all the way.

Ice Hockey

This is another very fun sport to watch and to participate in. You will have to be OK with the physicality of it and be good and protecting yourself. It can be an excellent way to release stress and unwind from a tough academic week. It also involves less competition in terms of scholarship competition.

Wrestling

One of the physical sports that involve a lot of contact is wrestling. It is probably best for healthy students who have a lot of stamina. It is potentially a lucrative sport since some of the college level athletes proceed to use their skills as professional wrestlers or even in the MMA. It is, however, very competitive.

Swimming

Swimming is one of the sports that a significant population of students can participate in since a lot of people were taught how to swim. It is very refreshing and lots of fun with friends. However, there is a lot of competition at the top level, and hence a student has to be good to represent the college team.

Basketball

As one of the most popular sports in the US, basketball is fun and makes students break a sweat. It is fun to play with friends, even if you don’t have a lot of skill. One can get better with practice like in any sport. But the competition at the collegiate level is brutal. There are a lot of students applying for a basketball scholarship.

Football

Another contact sports that a considerable amount of punishment inflicted on the body. Football is the most popular sport in the US, even more notable than basketball. Taking up this sport means you are not afraid of impact, to put it mildly.

Final Thoughts

Choosing a sport will come down to where your interests lie. Students joining for curiosity can join the club and intramural sports. Those interested in sports at the collegiate level need passion, talent, and a lot of drive to compete. Sports brings people together, and participating helps a lot in building character. So, don’t be afraid to take chances, and jump in, and participate.