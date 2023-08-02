Watch Terence Crawford Stop Errol Spence Saturday Night

If you missed it, you can see Terence Crawford and his ninth-round TKO over Errol Spence Jr. Saturday night, on Showtime.

It ran on SHOWTIME PPV, and we saw Crawford become the first undisputed welterweight champion of the four-belt era. The clash will stream on the Paramount+ platform, with Sa HOWTIME plan, on Saturday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Crawford, who if you didn't know, became the first male fighter to win the undisputed title in 2 weight classes. His thrashing of the Texan was so harsh, it spurred chatter post-fight, on whether or not Spence should retire.

Check out this clip from inside the ring after the finish, Crawford tells, “I appreciate you. You know why? Because if it wasn’t for you, this would never have happened. So I appreciate you. You’re a hell of a fighter.”

ALL ACCESS RUNS AFTER THE REPLAY

ALL ACCESS: SPENCE VS. CRAWFORD EPILOGUE runs after the fight replay.

According to Showtime, episode 1 of ALL ACCESS: SPENCE VS. CRAWFORD did 2.2 million views, while episode 2 has 1.8 million views on the SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube channel.

THE REVIEWS FOR TERENCE CRAWFORD ARE MAGNIFICENT

Associated Press — Crawford unifies welterweight division with 9th-round TKO in dominant performance over Spence

“The fight, the most-anticipated boxing match in several years, made Crawford the first undisputed champion in the 147-pound division in the four-belt era that began in 2004.

The Los Angeles Times — Terence Crawford dominates Errol Spence Jr., earns ninth-round TKO

“Terence “Bud” Crawford saved his best performance for the biggest stage and delivered a virtuoso performance.”

The New York Times — Terence Crawford Knocks Out Errol Spence in One-Sided Bout

“The rare matchup of two of the best pound-for-pound boxers ended with Crawford dominating the whole fight.”

CBS Sports – Terence Crawford delivers performance of a lifetime in thrashing Errol Spence, and he's not close to finished

“The virtuoso showing was nearly incomparable to any other in sports.”

Our Gayle Falkenthal also gave Bud top marks.

Yahoo! Sports — In a fight for the ages, Terence Crawford delivers performance of a lifetime vs. Errol Spence Jr.

“This, without hyperbole, was one of the greatest weeks for the frequently maligned sport of boxing in the last 50 years, if not longer…And Terence Crawford’s ninth-round TKO victory Saturday over Errol Spence Jr. for the undisputed welterweight title before 19,980 fortunate fans at T-Mobile Arena ranks among the greatest performances in a huge fight ever.”

NYFIGHTS' Colin Morrison also ladled out high praise. Our Ryan O'Hara also sees Crawford as a complete G.

ESPN — Boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Terence Crawford or Naoya Inoue? And what about Errol Spence Jr.?

“His demolition of Errol Spence Jr. was more impressive in stamping his place (as No.1 pound-for-pound) than Mike Tyson's 90-second dismissal of Michael Spinks in 1988.”