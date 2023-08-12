Swanson vs Dawodu: UFC on ESPN 51 Live Coverage

Swanson vs Dawodu is one of those fights that you need to cancel any and all other plans for. Swanson has been a fan favorite, even before joining the UFC. Back at featherweight and looking to get back in the win column, Cub will try and dispose of the dangerous Hakeem Dowadu.

UFC on ESPN 51 is a great card that offers nothing but bangers. Not a single fight on the prelims went to the judges and the main card has so much talent on it. Here, you'll find the UFC live coverage for this electric co-main event. For the UFC round by round coverage of the main event, we've got you covered here.

Swanson vs Dowadu: How do They Match up?

Both Swanson and Dowadu are prolific finishers. Hakeem has finished seven of his thirteen wins by way of KO/TKO. On top of that, he's only been finished once and that was by submission, so he's not only dangerous, but he's durable too. He'll need both of those attributes tonight as he takes on the UFC hall of famer, Cub Swanson.

‘Killer' Cub is one of the most unique fighters the UFC has been blessed to sign. He's like, an educated brawler that knows how to grapple too. Whether it's a cartwheel kick or hitting his koshi guruma Judo toss, he's always entertaining and fights a very in-your-face type fight so well. At 29-years-young, he's looking to get another win and add another highlight to his incredible career.

With two durable guys that always chase the finish, this is a great display of matchmaking in the UFC. Fan friendly and probably the most anticipated fight on the card, we're here to bring you the UFC live coverage for this fight, one you really want to be in the know on. UFC round by round coverage, scoring and results for this UFC on ESPN 51 co-main event will be below.

Swanson vs Dowadu: Live Round by Round Coverage

It's time for the co-main event! Swanson vs Dawodu, one of the most anticipated fights of the month, is about to go down. Two hungry guy looking to get back in the green will go toe to toe in a fight that is almost guaranteed to be a banger.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Official result: