UFC & MMA Betting

UFC on ESPN 51 Odds: An Incredibly Close Main Event

UFC & MMA Betting

UFC on ESPN 51 Fight Card: Former UFC Champion Returns

UFC & MMA Betting

Sandhagen vs Font LIVE UFC Coverage: Round by Round Results

UFC & MMA Betting

Tatiana Suarez vs Jessica Andrade LIVE UFC Results

Announcements UFC & MMA Betting Worldwide

UFC Nashville Prediction: Jacoby vs Nzechukwu: LHW Collision

Announcements UFC & MMA Betting Worldwide

UFC Nashville Prediction: Andrade vs Suarez - Guard Change?

UFC & MMA Betting

UFC on ESPN 50 Predictions: Main Card & Prelims Betting Picks

UFC & MMA Betting

Sandhagen vs Font Prediction: The Sandman Wants A Title Match

UFC & MMA Betting

UFC on ESPN 50 Weigh In: Here's Who Missed Weight and His Penalty

UFC & MMA Betting

UFC on ESPN 50 Fight Card: A Catchweight Main Event in Nashville

UFC & MMA Betting

UFC on ESPN 51 Odds: An Incredibly Close Main Event

Published

1 min ago

on

UFC on ESPN 51 Odds: An Incredibly Close Main Event

The UFC on ESPN 51 odds are in and we've pretty much got a coin toss for a main event. Per multiple different bookies, the UFC odds are indicative of a hard-to-predict main event between Vicente Luque and Raphael dos Anjos. Raphael is the former lightweight champion and has been a mainstay in the UFC's lightweight and welterweight rankings. Luque has never quite gotten to the title. but at just 31-years-old, the sky is the limit.

The UFC on ESPN 51 betting odds have the former champ as a very slight favorite. Rafael is 3-2 in his last 5, most recently submitting Bryan Barberena. Luque is also 3-2 in his last five, but he's on a two-fight losing skid at the moment. Fighting dos Anjos isn't an easy way to get back into the winner's circle by any means, but ‘The Silent Assassin' is as game as they come. Let's get into the Luque vs dos Anjos odds.

UFC on ESPN 51 Odds: The Best Luque vs dos Anjos Odds

UFC on ESPN 51 odds

Houston, TX – AUGUST 6: Vicente Luque steps on the scale for the Official Weigh-ins for UFC 265 – Lewis vs Gane – Press Conference at Hyatt Regency on August 6, 2021 in Houston, TX, United States. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/ABACAPRESS.COM
Photo by Icon Sport

We've gone over the numbers over multiple different bookies. Here, you'll find all of the information you'll need for the UFC on ESPN 51 betting odds, such as round to win and the method of victory for the main event fighters.

Luque vs dos Anjos Odds – Moneyline

As we can see here, the UFC odds across the board have dos Anjos as an ever-so-slight favorite for this main event bout. The former champ has a whole lot of experience with main event spots and going five rounds, both of which are factors as we near this weekend's action.

DraftKings

Vicente Luque +100

Rafael dos Anjos -120

BET WITH DRAFTKINGS

BetMGM

Vicente Luque +105

Rafael dos Anjos -125

BET WITH BETMGM

Vicente Luque +102

Rafael dos Anjos -125

BET WITH BETRIVERS

Vicente Luque isn't green, though. He's been around the block and has taken out top fighters, including a former champion. This is by no means a mismatch in any direction, hence the very close odds for this fight.

UFC Odds – Luque vs dos Anjos Method of Victory

So, if you didn't know, Luque is quite the finisher. Of his 21 wins, 11 come by way of KO/TKO and 8 by submission. Additionally, half of his submission wins come by the D'Arce choke. He's got the submission skills, and he's got some very heavy hands.

DraftKings

Luque via KO/TKO +250

Luque via Submission +450

Luque via Decision +500

dos Anjos via KO/TKO +650

dos Anjos via Submission +400

dos Anjos via Decision +215

 

BET WITH DRAFTKINGS

BetMGM

Luque via KO/TKO +250

Luque via Submission +450

Luque via Decision +500 

dos Anjos via KO/TKO +650

dos Anjos via Submission +400

dos Anjos via Decision +200

BET WITH BETMGM

Luque via KO/TKO 255

Luque via Submission +800

Luque via Decision +540

dos Anjos via KO/TKO +700

dos Anjos via Submission +440

dos Anjos via Decision +235

BET WITH BETRIVERS

The best odds for a finish lean toward ‘The Silent Assassin', sitting around the +250 mark. However, the most likely outcome, per the UFC on ESPN 51 betting odds, is for dos Anjos to get his hand raised after completing five rounds.

Luque vs dos Anjos Round to Win Odds

These UFC odds show that the longer the fight goes on, the less likely we are to getting a finish in out main event for this weekend. This isn't abnormal.

DraftKings

Luque round 1 +550 

Luque round 2 +850

Luque round 3 +1000

Luque round 4 +1400

Luque round 5 +2200

dos Anjos round 1 +900

dos Anjos round 2 +1100

dos Anjos round 3  +1400

dos Anjos round 4 +1800

dos Anjos round 5 +2500 

BET WITH DRAFTKINGS

BetMGM

Luque round 1 +500

Luque round 2 +800

Luque round 3 +1000

Luque round 4 +1400

Luque round 5 +2200

dos Anjos round 1 +900

dos Anjos round 2 +1100

dos Anjos round 3 +1400

dos Anjos round 4 +1800

dos Anjos round 5 +2500

BET WITH BETMGM

Luque round 1 +650

Luque round 2 +950

Luque round 3 +1150

Luque round 4 +1500

Luque round 5 +2200

dos Anjos round 1 +950

dos Anjos round 2 +1200

dos Anjos round 3  +1500

dos Anjos round 4 +1800

dos Anjos round 5 +2200

BET WITH BETRIVERS

Rafael's last win came in the second round via submission. The odds of him pulling off another second round stoppage are around +1100 for this fight. Luque is a durable as the come; despite coming off of his stoppage loss in the UFC, RDA getting the stoppage in this fight isn't looking too likely. But, it's MMA, anything can happen.

Best UFC on ESPN 51 Betting Odds from the Rest of the Card

Oct 12, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Cub Swanson (red gloves) fights Kron Gracie (blue glove) during UFC Fight Night at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports/Sipa USA
Photo by Icon Sport

There are pleny of other super fun fights on the card, and the interesting UFC on ESPN 51 odds don't only lie in the main event. We've got fighters like Cub Swanson, Marcus McGhee and many others showing up to show out tomorrow night. Let's take a look at some of the other UFC odds for this event.

  • Cub Swanson (+185) vs Hakeem Dawodu (-225)
  • Chris Daukus (+150) vs Khalil Rountree (-185)
  • Polyana Viana (+165) vs Iasmin Lucindo (-200)

Nothing is really jumping off of the page in terms of a huge favorite vs underdog situation, especially not on the main card. This is a sign of great matchmaking and fights that should be as competitive as they are exciting. We're in for some good scraps this weekend.

The Biggest Favorite of the Card

Our biggest favorite on the card is Marcus McGhee. Training partner of Sean O'Malley, he'll look to set the momentum for their team as we're just a week out from the Suga show trying to capture bantamweight gold and be the one to dethrone Aljamain Sterling.

McGhee is a talented skater, cook and fighter. He made his UFC on just three days' notice back in April and he was able to drop then submit Journey Newson. Now, taking on J.P. Buys, McGhee is sitting at a -400 favorite for this fight.

Since winning his fight on the Contender Series, Buys just hasn't been able to get it right inside the octagon. He's 0-3, having lost two fights by TKO. It's also worth noting that he's been dropped eight times in these three fights. But, the UFC sees something in him and are keeping him around for another fight.

Buys is a finisher — he's won five fights by submission and three by KO/TKO. But, McGhee is no stranger to the stoppage himself, having finished all of his wins.

Related Topics:

Erik is a long-time MMA fan and writer. Ever since catching some Chael Sonnen trash talk on a commercial, he's been hooked on the sport. Erik spent a lot of time writing while attending college at Wichita State University. Now, he spends his time covering the sport of MMA, training in BJJ here and there, and occasionally hitting skateparks!

Continue Reading