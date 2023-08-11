UFC on ESPN 51 Odds: An Incredibly Close Main Event

The UFC on ESPN 51 odds are in and we've pretty much got a coin toss for a main event. Per multiple different bookies, the UFC odds are indicative of a hard-to-predict main event between Vicente Luque and Raphael dos Anjos. Raphael is the former lightweight champion and has been a mainstay in the UFC's lightweight and welterweight rankings. Luque has never quite gotten to the title. but at just 31-years-old, the sky is the limit.

The UFC on ESPN 51 betting odds have the former champ as a very slight favorite. Rafael is 3-2 in his last 5, most recently submitting Bryan Barberena. Luque is also 3-2 in his last five, but he's on a two-fight losing skid at the moment. Fighting dos Anjos isn't an easy way to get back into the winner's circle by any means, but ‘The Silent Assassin' is as game as they come. Let's get into the Luque vs dos Anjos odds.

UFC on ESPN 51 Odds: The Best Luque vs dos Anjos Odds

We've gone over the numbers over multiple different bookies. Here, you'll find all of the information you'll need for the UFC on ESPN 51 betting odds, such as round to win and the method of victory for the main event fighters.

Luque vs dos Anjos Odds – Moneyline

As we can see here, the UFC odds across the board have dos Anjos as an ever-so-slight favorite for this main event bout. The former champ has a whole lot of experience with main event spots and going five rounds, both of which are factors as we near this weekend's action.

Vicente Luque +100 Rafael dos Anjos -120 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Vicente Luque +105 Rafael dos Anjos -125 BET WITH BETMGM Vicente Luque +102 Rafael dos Anjos -125 BET WITH BETRIVERS

Vicente Luque isn't green, though. He's been around the block and has taken out top fighters, including a former champion. This is by no means a mismatch in any direction, hence the very close odds for this fight.

UFC Odds – Luque vs dos Anjos Method of Victory

So, if you didn't know, Luque is quite the finisher. Of his 21 wins, 11 come by way of KO/TKO and 8 by submission. Additionally, half of his submission wins come by the D'Arce choke. He's got the submission skills, and he's got some very heavy hands.

Luque via KO/TKO +250 Luque via Submission +450 Luque via Decision +500 dos Anjos via KO/TKO +650 dos Anjos via Submission +400 dos Anjos via Decision +215 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Luque via KO/TKO +250 Luque via Submission +450 Luque via Decision +500 dos Anjos via KO/TKO +650 dos Anjos via Submission +400 dos Anjos via Decision +200 BET WITH BETMGM Luque via KO/TKO 255 Luque via Submission +800 Luque via Decision +540 dos Anjos via KO/TKO +700 dos Anjos via Submission +440 dos Anjos via Decision +235 BET WITH BETRIVERS

The best odds for a finish lean toward ‘The Silent Assassin', sitting around the +250 mark. However, the most likely outcome, per the UFC on ESPN 51 betting odds, is for dos Anjos to get his hand raised after completing five rounds.

Luque vs dos Anjos Round to Win Odds

These UFC odds show that the longer the fight goes on, the less likely we are to getting a finish in out main event for this weekend. This isn't abnormal.

Luque round 1 +550 Luque round 2 +850 Luque round 3 +1000 Luque round 4 +1400 Luque round 5 +2200 dos Anjos round 1 +900 dos Anjos round 2 +1100 dos Anjos round 3 +1400 dos Anjos round 4 +1800 dos Anjos round 5 +2500 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Luque round 1 +500 Luque round 2 +800 Luque round 3 +1000 Luque round 4 +1400 Luque round 5 +2200 dos Anjos round 1 +900 dos Anjos round 2 +1100 dos Anjos round 3 +1400 dos Anjos round 4 +1800 dos Anjos round 5 +2500 BET WITH BETMGM Luque round 1 +650 Luque round 2 +950 Luque round 3 +1150 Luque round 4 +1500 Luque round 5 +2200 dos Anjos round 1 +950 dos Anjos round 2 +1200 dos Anjos round 3 +1500 dos Anjos round 4 +1800 dos Anjos round 5 +2200 BET WITH BETRIVERS

Rafael's last win came in the second round via submission. The odds of him pulling off another second round stoppage are around +1100 for this fight. Luque is a durable as the come; despite coming off of his stoppage loss in the UFC, RDA getting the stoppage in this fight isn't looking too likely. But, it's MMA, anything can happen.

Best UFC on ESPN 51 Betting Odds from the Rest of the Card

There are pleny of other super fun fights on the card, and the interesting UFC on ESPN 51 odds don't only lie in the main event. We've got fighters like Cub Swanson, Marcus McGhee and many others showing up to show out tomorrow night. Let's take a look at some of the other UFC odds for this event.

Cub Swanson (+185) vs Hakeem Dawodu (-225)

Chris Daukus (+150) vs Khalil Rountree (-185)

Polyana Viana (+165) vs Iasmin Lucindo (-200)

Nothing is really jumping off of the page in terms of a huge favorite vs underdog situation, especially not on the main card. This is a sign of great matchmaking and fights that should be as competitive as they are exciting. We're in for some good scraps this weekend.

The Biggest Favorite of the Card

Our biggest favorite on the card is Marcus McGhee. Training partner of Sean O'Malley, he'll look to set the momentum for their team as we're just a week out from the Suga show trying to capture bantamweight gold and be the one to dethrone Aljamain Sterling.

McGhee is a talented skater, cook and fighter. He made his UFC on just three days' notice back in April and he was able to drop then submit Journey Newson. Now, taking on J.P. Buys, McGhee is sitting at a -400 favorite for this fight.

Since winning his fight on the Contender Series, Buys just hasn't been able to get it right inside the octagon. He's 0-3, having lost two fights by TKO. It's also worth noting that he's been dropped eight times in these three fights. But, the UFC sees something in him and are keeping him around for another fight.

Buys is a finisher — he's won five fights by submission and three by KO/TKO. But, McGhee is no stranger to the stoppage himself, having finished all of his wins.