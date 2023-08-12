UFC on ESPN 51: Luque vs dos Anjos Round by Round Coverage

It's about time to catch our UFC on ESPN 51 main event, Luque vs dos Anjos. This is a can't-miss main event between two incredible welterweights. Rafael dos Anjos is the former lightweight champion and even if he retired two fights ago, would be able to boast a very illustrious and iconic career as a fighter.

On his way to gold in the 170lb division, Rafael will have to get through Vicente Luque. Luque is a prolific finisher that has fought the best of the best. Despite being on a two fight skid, his name holds a lot of weight and he's very deserving of a fight against a legend like RDA. ‘The Silent Assassin' has finished over half of his fights via KO/TKO, he'll be looking to let his hands go and enter the winner's circle at the expense of the former champ.

Here, we'll have the UFC live coverage for tonight's main event. Below, you'll find UFC round by round updates, scoring and the results, all right as the action plays out.

Luque vs dos Anjos: What's on the Line?

The welterweight division's top ten is stacked. Absolutely stacked. Vicente is sitting right at the number ten spot; above him, nothing but fighters that all have the makings to become champ someday. Then, of course, we've got Leon Edwards as the incumbent champion. So, what's at stake for the winner of Luque vs dos Anjos?

Well, whoever wins here will be projected to fight upward in the top ten at welterweight. Not only is that good for climbing the ranks, but there is a lot to gain based on the name value in the top ten. Pretty much everyone is very popular and there are only high profile fights to make. next.

Keep in mind what's on the line during the UFC live coverage. UFC on ESPN 51 isn't just a filler card, but it's one with a main event that is hard to predict with a lot of risk involved. On that note, let's get to the UFC round by round updates.

UFC Live Coverage: Luque vs dos Anjos

It's main event time! Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos are likely to put on a great show for the fans. Almost promised to be a barnburner, these two UFC mainstays will figure out who's moving up the ranks and who needs to go back to the drawing board.

