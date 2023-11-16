Subriel Matias vs Ergashev Countdown

Subriel Matias vs Ergashev will unfold soon, on Nov. 25. in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The pay-per-view telecast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will feature Matias (age 31; 19-1, 19 KOs) defending his IBF 140 pound world title against Ergashev (age 31; 23-0, 20 KOs).

The card is headlined by super middleweight world champion David Benavídez defending his Interim WBC Super Middleweight Title against unbeaten two-division world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade.

Breaking Down Matias vs Ergashev

Subriel Matias and Ergashev do their best work from different spots in the ring.

Subriel Matias is best when he’s coming forward and remaining close to his opponents, where he can unleash multiple punches at a time. This will rob Ergashev of the space he needs to set up his straight left and his counter left to the body. Signature punches that yours truly had to contend against.

The looming presence of Ergashev’s power should be respected.

Most of his attributes are used in a way to maintain a proper distance to bounce in and land the big left, or bounce out to ensure he isn’t smothered.

He likes to paw and measure with his lead hand to gauge when he can fire the left hand. He also will shoot a counter left to the liver if he is able to time his opponent’s right hand. It's easily one of his most damaging shots.

The two fighters had their say during a media event, here are some of their quotes:

SUBRIEL MATIAS on Matias vs Ergashev

“My preparations have been great. I’m healthy and we’re heading into the home stretch before the fight. I can tell you this, the fight won’t reach the final bell because if you look at the way both of us like to fight and how our fights have gone, you can expect a knockout.

“I am not the same fighter as I was in 2020 when I lost my only fight. I am way better now. I was not focused back in 2020. Now, I am ready to show the fans that the champion is here and I’m ready to put on a great show,” said Subriel Matias.

“My experience is going to be his downfall. This is going to be like a game to me. Let’s see what happens after the sixth round. I will leave it there.

“One of us is going to fall. I promise you that. One of us is going to kiss the mat.

“I can consider myself the best at 140 pounds, but I would rather show it. If this is one more step on the ladder towards greatness, I will gladly take that step to get to where I want to be.

“I have the confidence in myself to win this fight after what I have done in training camp. But to say that I am a big favorite would be assuming a lot of things considering that boxing is unpredictable. I’m not going to underestimate my opponent. I am going to go out there and bear the fruits of my preparation,” said Subriel Matias.

“I have a great opportunity to come back to Las Vegas and redeem myself and fix the mistake I made in 2020 in Matias vs Ergashev.

“The goal is to unify next. It doesn’t matter against who. I am going to defend my title and then I’ll be ready for whoever comes my way.

“I am going to promise you fireworks in Matias vs Ergashev. Just look at our records. 19-1 with 19 KOs for me. 23-0 with 20 KOs for him. What do you think is going to happen? It’s going to be awesome. Plus, I’m the pride of Puerto Rico and I have to make my country proud.”

SHOHJAHON ERGASHEV talks Subriel Matias vs Ergashev

“It’s been a long journey to get here and I’ve been training for this fight since the summer. I had a great camp. Even though this is my first title fight, I’ve been ready physically and mentally for a long time. I can’t wait to get to Las Vegas and get the fireworks started. People are going to see the world class talent that I am.

“I have a lot of respect for Subriel Matias. He’s a good fighter, a big puncher and is truly a good world champion. But understand that I’m not coming here from the library. I’m coming here with a big surprise, a Thanksgiving gift for Subriel Matias. I have a lot of respect for what he’s done inside the ring, but the belt is coming home with me to Uzbekistan.

“He says for me to wait and see what happens after the sixth round? Well, let’s see if he makes it to the sixth round before he worries about that.

“I’ve fought on SHOBOX, but people have not seen my true potential. Subriel Matias is an excellent fighter and it’s going to be an exciting fight because he likes to engage. That will give me the opportunity to showcase my skills and raise my game to the next level.

“I plan on using all of my skills to my advantage. I have physical strength and boxing skills and experience both professional and as an amateur. All of this is going to pay off big time.

“My country is supporting me and I am the first fighter from Uzbekistan to challenge for a title in this weight class. I feel the pressure, but I’m also very excited. This is an interesting fight for me because most of my opponents have run from me because they were scared of my power. Matias is a very good fighter who is very aggressive and likes to come forward. This will be a fun fight for the fans.”

MYKAL FOX PREDICTION: In summation, if the fight remains at close quarters, the champ Subriel Matias will retain.

Should Ergashev maintain his distance, Matias will have a hard night and his reign will be put in jeopardy.

Mykal Fox fought Ergashev on 2-15-2019, losing a close UD10.