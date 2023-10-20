Rocha vs Santillan: Where and When To Watch

Rocha vs Santillan is almost here. NABO Welterweight Titleholder Alexis Rocha (23-1, 15 KOs) and San Diego’s undefeated Giovani Santillan (31-0, 16 KOs) is a 12-round fight taking place at the Kia Forum on Saturday, October 21 and is presented in association with Top Rank.

Doors to the Kia Forum open at 3:00 p.m. PT, the first fight starts at 3:05 p.m. and the worldwide broadcast begins on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT.

Rocha vs Santillan Undercard Details

In the co-main event, John “Scrappy” Ramirez (12-0, 8 KOs) engages in a 12-round, WBA Super Flyweight Title Eliminator against Ronal Batista (15-3, 9 KOs).

Also on DAZN in a 10-round flyweight fight, Rialto’s Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval (22-2, 16 KOs) fights Victor Sandoval (37-3, 23 KOs).

In a fight presented in association with Miguel Cotto Promotions and Sampson Boxing, four-time World Champion and current IBF Flyweight Titleholder Arely “Ametralladora” Muciño (32-3-2, 11 KOs) meets Coachella Valley’s undefeated Gabriela Fundora (11-0, 4 KOs).

Opening the broadcast, David “Dynamite” Stevens (13-0, 9 KOs) goes versus Joeshon James (7-0-2, 4 KOs) of Sacramento, California.

On the prelim card before Rocha vs Santillan main event, San Fernando’s Iyana “Roxy” Verduzco will make her pro debut, vs. Clarice Morales (0-2-1) of Toledo, Ohio.

Opening the fight night, Fabian Guzman (2-0, 2 KOs) of Orange, CA fights middleweight Rueben Johnson (0-2) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. has experienced COVID-like symptoms, word is, so he's off the Rocha vs. Santillan card.

Quotes From Rocha vs Santillan Presser

ALEXIS “LEX” ROCHA, NABO WELTERWEIGHT TITLE HOLDER:

“I want to thank Giovani Santillan and his team taking this fight. We both knew this fight would come one day. We're knocking on the door for title contention. He's ready. I'm ready. We're going to bring it. This is a fan friendly fight that could potentially end in a knockout either way, so you guys do not want to miss this.”

GIOVANI “GALLO DE ORO” SANTILLAN, WELTERWEIGHT CONTENDER, TALKS Rocha vs Santillan

“I've been working very hard and I'm very excited for this opportunity. I'm planning on making the most out of this, and I plan on making a statement. I'm finally getting a chance to show the world who I am as the main event at the Kia Forum. This is something very meaningful for me and it's going to be an exciting night.”

JOHN “SCRAPPY” RAMIREZ, SUPER FLYWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“We had a plan. The plan was to take the right fights, you know, to get to the world title. You see, a lot of people didn't believe in me when I say that I'll get here. But guess what? I wrote it down. I visualized it and made it happen. And I stayed hungry and when you get to this level it is easy. But to stay here is hard. And I'm here to stay. So, make sure you guys tune in October 21.”

BERNARD HOPKINS, GOLDEN BOY PROMOTIONS PARTNER:

“Thank you everybody who supports Golden Boy and supports our mission. It’s statement time. To all the fighters to my left and to my right, it is time. So, make the statement and steal the show if you can. Understand that the world is watching. Thank you.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF GOLDEN BOY PROMOTIONS:

“We are proud to keep the promise I made to boxing fans about working with everyone to make the best fights possible. This card is stacked from top to bottom including a world championship fight, a title eliminator, and a tough fight for one of our top rising prospects.”

Rocha vs. Santillan is a 12-round welterweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Top Rank. The event will be available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand.

Tickets for Rocha vs. Santillan are priced at $150, $100, $75, $50 and $30 plus applicable fees. A limited amount of Golden Boy VIP Experience tickets will also be available for purchase with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included. Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

