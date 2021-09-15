Rest In Peace, Dennis Vazquez, Son Of Judge Nelson Vazquez

Some of you know or remember the name Nelson Vazquez. He is a boxing judge, who resides in Puerto Rico. Nelson’s first pro fight as a judge came on Sept. 9, 1980, the Leo Randolph v Sergio Palma fight in Spokane, Washington.

Boxrec says he’s judged 961 bouts—and one of them that will stand out unfolded on July 17, in Texas.

The 68 year old arbiter watched the Jermell Charlo-Brian Castano junior middleweight title fight, and really liked the work of the Texan Charlo, who triumphed by split decision. Nelson, who worked as a homicide detective in Puerto Rico, scored it for the twin, 117-111, and drew some flak. I reached out to Nelson, to discuss, and guess what?

I discovered that he doesn’t wear 2 inch thick glasses, and that he adores his pets, a dog and a cat, and he sends out an uplifting graphic to his friends every day.

And some time after discovering that this judge has a soft side to him, Nelson told me some truly sad news. “My son Dennis couldn’t win the battle against COVID,” he told me. “Dennis passed away today. RIP. God bless you.”

He was 38 years old.

I asked Nelson to tell me about Dennis.

“My son Dennis was the father of four children,” Nelson said. “He was chef in a restaurant in Orlando, Florida for 20 years. But he did not take the vaccination.”

Truly, thoughts are with Nelson, Dennis’ wife Julianna, his son Dennis Jr and daughter Denise, and Dennis’ siblings Pedro, Naty and Idaliz as well.