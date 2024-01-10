O’Shaquie Foster Vs Abraham Nova Main Event In NYC

O’Shaquie Foster faces Abraham Nova on Friday, Feb. 16 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

In the 10-round junior lightweight co-feature, Andres “Savage” Cortes fights Puerto Rican contender Bryan Chevalier.

And yes, Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington is moving up the ladder on cards…

The Brownsville, Brooklyn hitter will face Filipino-born Bernard Torres in the 10-round TV opener.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Murphys Boxing and 12 Rounds Promotion, tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 12 at 12 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com.

Foster-Nova, Cortes-Chevalier and Carrington-Torres will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

From a Top Rank release: “Cortes (20-0, 11 KOs) emerged in July 2020 when he rose from the canvas to secure a unanimous decision win over Alejandro Salinas inside the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble.

After decisioning Eduardo Garza in May 2021, Cortes shined with a first-round knockout against former world title challenger Genesis Servania three months later and a third-round TKO against Mark Bernaldez that November.

The 26-year-old signed with Top Rank in March 2022 and has since gone 4-0 with two knockouts. Last July, Cortes scored a seventh-round stoppage victory over Xavier Martinez.

Cortes said, “I can’t wait to perform on the big stage at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. This is a massive opportunity, and I will put the junior lightweight division on notice. I want a world title shot, but I must perform well against a tough opponent in Chevalier to make that goal a reality. 2024 is the year I bring a world title home to Las Vegas.”

Who Is Bryan Chevalier?

Chevalier (20-1-1, 16 KOs) is a 10-year-pro, and unbeaten in his last 12 fights.

The 29-year-old scored stoppages against Alberto Mercado in April and Ranfis Javier Encarnacion in July, both in round seven.

Chevalier said in the release, “Andres Cortes is a great fighter. Boxing fans will really enjoy a great fight that night. Expect to see in me a warrior who will do everything possible to walk away victorious. That night, everyone in the boxing world will know who Bryan Chevalier is.”

Shu Shu Buzz Is Growing

Carrington (10-0, 6 KOs), a 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials champion, turned pro in October 2021.

The 26-year-old had five victories in 2023, including a second-round knockout over Brandon Chambers in April. In his last outing, Carrington beat Jason Sanchez (KO2).

“It is always extra special to fight in at The Garden in front of my hometown fans, and I look forward to putting on a show for my people and everyone watching on ESPN,” Carrington said in a release. “I’ve graduated from prospect to contender, and this is the year everyone sees my full arsenal.”

From the release: “Torres (18-1, 8 KOs), a Filipino-born southpaw from Norway, debuted in the paid ranks in October 2017.

He went 16-0 before losing via 10-round unanimous decision to Frency Fortunato in September 2022 in his U.S. debut. The 27-year-old bounced back with an eighth-round TKO win against Cristian Avila last January in Oslo, Norway.

Torres is coming off a 10-round points verdict over Tanzanian veteran Nasibu Ramadhani in June.

The ESPN+-streamed undercard features:

2016 Italian Olympian Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (11-1-1, 9 KOs) battles Moses Johnson (11-1-2, 8 KOs) in an eight-round heavyweight contest.

Vianello returns following a decision win over Curtis Harper in October.

Johnson, from Huntington, New York, tallied a third-round TKO against Emilio Salas in December.

Junior welterweight prospect Tiger Johnson (11-0, 5 KOs), a U.S. Olympian from Cleveland, Ohio, makes his 2024 debut in an eight-rounder against Brazil’s Paulo Galdino (13-7-2, 9 KOs).

Johnson capped off a spotless 2023 in December with a gritty eight-round split decision over Jimerr Espinosa.

Unbeaten junior lightweight prospect Ofacio Falcon (10-0, 6 KOs) will make his second appearance at The Theater against Edward Ceballos (11-4-1, 6 KOs).

Falcon, a native of The Bronx, decisioned Pedro Vicente Scharbaai in June.

Middleweight prospect Euri Cedeno (7-0-1, 6 KOs), who represented the Dominican Republic at the Tokyo Olympics, makes his New York City debut against Atlanta native Antonio Todd (15-9, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Queens-born middleweight Isaah Flaherty (6-0, 3 KOs) will see action in a six-rounder against an opponent to be named.”