Nonito Donaire Stops Nordine Ouballi via Fourth Round KO to Become WBC Bantamweight Champion

Nonito Donaire turned back the clock with an emphatic fourth round knock out victory over undefeated champion Nordine Oubaali at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday night.

The “Filipino Flash” lived up to his name and recaptured the WBC Bantamweight title that he won in 2011.

Donaire made boxing history by becoming the oldest Bantamweight champion at age 38 and a three-time champion in the weight class.

“Father time is on my side,” stated Donaire: “I believe the human body is an incredible machine if we take care of it.”

After scoring two thudding knockdowns with his signature left hook in the third round, the future Hall of Famer landed a monstrous left uppercut to send Oubaali to the canvas.

Veteran referee Jack Reiss halted the count and waived off the contest earning Donaire a knockout victory with 1:52 remaining in the 4th round.

The 38-year-old Donaire, from the Philippines, notched his 41st victory (41-6, 27 KOs) and dealt the 34-year old Oubaali (17-1, 12 KOs) from France his first defeat.

This was Donaire’s first fight after an 18-month layoff due to fight cancellations caused by COVD-19.

This fight came on the heels of Donaire’s “2019 Fight of the Year” with Japanese Bantamweight champion, Naoya Inoue. Although Inoue defeated Donaire in an “instant classic” matchup, Donaire is keen on getting a rematch with “The Monster.”

“The only thing that I have not accomplished in boxing is becoming undisputed,” said Donaire. “I’m going to make it happen and the next phase is getting the rematch.”

On the undercard, 140lb contender Subriel Matias scored an impressive TKO victory over Batyrzhan Jukembayev in the 8th round.

Matias scored a 5th round knockdown during the action packed war before Jukembayev’s corner stopped the fight at the end of the eighth round.

In the opening bout, undefeated super lightweight, Gary Antaunne Russell scored an electric 6th round stoppage over Jovanie Santiago.

Despite Santiago going the distance with Adrien Broner, Russell scored a 4th round knock down and overwhelmed Santiago with blazing hand speed and power to earn the stoppage.