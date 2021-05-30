Nonito Donaire Blisters Oubaali and Wins ‘BC Bantam Belt At Punch Bowl

Carson California’s Dignity Health Park lived up to its name as the “Punch Bowl” in a slugfest-packed card featuring an especially thrilling collection of stoppages.

Nordine Oubaali risked his WBC Bantamweight Championship belt against challenger Nonito Donaire. Both fighters weighed in at 117.5 lbs.

The number 1 contender for the WBC contender, future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire, the “Filipino Flash,” became a three-time bantamweight champion, passing his own mark to become the oldest challenger to win a bantamweight crown at age 38.

A thrilling third round saw Donaire drop Oubaali with a left hook and followed by another devastating knockdown at the bell. A disoriented Oubaali was saved by the bell if not by referee Jack Reiss. The Filipino Flash closed the show at 1:52 of the fourth round with a crushing left uppercut as a valiant Oubaali sagged to the canvas. This time referee Reiss declared the knockout, making Donaire a champion in each of the last three decades. Donaire used the opportunity following his victory to voice his plea to, “Let’s stop Asian hate,” noting that his own father is afraid to leave his home.

In blistering super lightweight action Batyrzhan Jukembayev faced Subriel Matías. Matías dished out punishment systemically only to have a fight turning to a vicious back-and-forth battle which included a sensational seventh round which turned out to be Jukembayev’s last stand. Jukembayev cornerman Manny Robles after informing the referee that he was stopping the fight following the eighth round, praised his fighter, explaining that he stopped the fight so his charge could “live to fight another day:” All three judges had Matias winning 77 to 74 at the time of the stoppage.

Heavy-handed Gary Antuanne Russell marched to his 14th victory with an impressive sixth round stoppage over an overmatched but game Jovanie Santiago. While Santiago was the first opponent to see the fifth round against the younger brother of Gary Russell Jr, Santiago acknowledged to the referee at the end of six rounds which saw Russell land 40% of his power shots, that he was unable to continue.