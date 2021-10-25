Connect with us

Meng Fanlong Back Friday, Versus Israel Duffus, After Two Year Wait

Boxing Shouldn't Be A Vehicle for Social Media Stars

What We Learned from Shakur Stevenson’s Breakout Performance Saturday  

Shakur Stevenson Puts On a Dominant Performance, Captures WBO Title From Jamel Herring

Shakur Stevenson Too Young and Fast, Gets TKO-10 Win Over Jamel Herring

Evan Holyfield, Troy Isley & Antoine Cobb Earn Big Victories in Atlanta

Resurrecting the Dead: The Amazing Comeback of Tyson Fury (Part 2)

Jamel Herring Stays Chill As Shakur Gets More Into Heel Mode

Fight Week Check-In: Xander Zayas

Gervonta Davis Says On Street Rolly Would Get Smoked, Rolly Calls Tank A Dwarf, But No Fracas Ensues

Published

7 mins ago

on

New York City, October 25th 2021: World-ranked light heavyweight Meng Fanlong (16-0, 10 KOs) returns to the ring October 29th, for his first fight with Garry Jonas’ Probox Promotions.  Meng will face Panama’s Israel Duffus (20-6, 17 KOs) this Friday in Kissimmee, Florida.

Meng, of Chifeng, China, was a decorated amateur and earned a spot on the Chinese Olympic team in 2012. After moving to the USA to campaign as a professional, he found himself wrapped up in a bad promotional contract, not receiving the expected opportunities, attention, and marketing push that most top boxing prospects receive.

Nonetheless, Meng eventually earned a title shot as the mandatory contender against IBF and WBC champion, Artur Beterbiev, for March of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic KO’d that bout, however. That fight was rescheduled to take place in Russia, but pandemic travel and visa restrictions prevented Meng from entering the country, so Beterbiev fought Adam Deines instead – the same man whom Meng beat to earn the mandatory position.

His height–6-2–and stance–he’s a southpaw–make Meng that much harder to beat.

The pandemic also complicated Meng’s ability to travel to the U.S. to train. Finally, earlier this year he was able to get back to New Jersey, commence a training camp, and enter a new promotional deal.

“It has been frustrating,” says Meng. “My hands were tied for so long and there was not much I could do in terms of my boxing career. I am finally back in the ring after two years’ wait, but there has not been any negative impact on my performance. I will put on a good show on October 29th!”

Gary Jonas heads up ProBox, for the record.

“No fighter in boxing has had worse luck during the pandemic than Fanlong,” says advisor Tommy Lane. “But, we were able to get him out of a bad situation into a good one. It’s time to show the world one of the best kept secrets in boxing.”

Meng will be fighting the experienced Israel Duffus of Panama, who is also coming off of a long layoff due to the pandemic. On March 7th 2020, just before the world changed, Duffus knocked out Samuel Clarkson (22-5-1 15 KOs) in round two of their bout. Duffus now lives and trains in Los Angeles.

Meng vs. Duffus will be presented by All Star Boxing at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

