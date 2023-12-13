John Ryder Beats Jaime Munguia

John Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) will face off against Jamie Munguia on the 27th of January 2024 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Most experts are thinking the Brit boxer won’t be able to topple this young Mexican gunner.

The fight will be shown on DAZN.

Munguia 27 (42-0, 33 KOs) last fought in June, beating Sergiy Derevyanchenko via unanimous decision.

Like Munguia, Ryder's last fight also went the distance. Ryder jousted with Canelo Alvarez, losing by unanimous decision for the undisputed super middle-weight world titles.

Munguia is a former WBO light middleweight world champion, between 2018 and 2019 he defended the belt five times against the likes of Liam Smith, Takeshi Inoue, and Dennis Hogan. Ryder will likely be Munguia’s toughest test to date.

Ryder's record is deceiving.

Having lost to the likes of Billy Joe Saunders, Nick Blackwell and Rocky Fielding I can see why people would underestimate him. However, his record doesn’t paint the whole picture.

In 2019 he challenged unbeaten and fellow Englishman Callum Smith in Smith’s hometown of Liverpool, for his WBA Super Middleweight world title losing via a unanimous decision.

Many thought that Ryder had won the fight, including myself.

Ryder the shorter man by 6 inches bullied Smith at times controlling the centre of the ring, forcing the bigger man back to the ropes with body shots and overhand rights.

Ryder did rebound, beating Mike Guy and Józef Jurko before having a career-defining win against two-time middleweight champion Daniel Jacob via split decision. In this fight, he more than proved he belonged at the elite level.

This has been proven as the Londoner gave the 168lb King Canelo Alverez one of his toughest fights.

Despite being dropped by the Mexican he more than held his own, firing back to the final bell and pushing Alvarez all the way in a very completive fight.

“You’re tough, you’re tough. Very strong. Glad to share a ring with you,” Canelo said post-fight.

After taking the fight to Canelo for 12 rounds, Ryder will be more than confident about taking on Munguia.

Tale Of The Tape For John Ryder v Jaime Munguia

Standing at 5’9, Ryder is three inches smaller than Munguia, despite this they are equal in reach coming in at 72 inches.

Ryder is also eight years older than Munguia, will father time catch up with Ryder?

Is Munguia catching Ryder at the right time coming off a brutal fight with Canelo Alvarez?

Munguia is the bigger puncher, coming into this bout knocking out foes in 33 of his 42 fights with a ko percentage of 79% compared to Ryder's 56% with 18 of his 32 fights ending inside the distance.

Many people will write off John Ryder as a threat to beat Munguia due to the age difference and how tough his last fight was.

However, I am not one of them.

I may be slightly biased as a fellow Brit, but I firmly believe John Ryder will win this fight.

He has fought much better opposition compared to Munguia, who can be said to have been protected from the tougher fights to keep his marketable ‘0.’

Based on Ryders' last performance taking Alvarez the distance I’m confident he will emerge victorious. This is no slight to Munguia who is a good fighter but he isn’t Canelo Alvarez.

However, as the fight plays out, Munguia will be in a fight, and maybe we will finally see where he should have been sooner, fighting the best names in the super middleweight division.

I see the Gorilla toppling Munguia, causing an upset and putting himself back in the mix in the super middleweight division.