Boxing is back, in case you didn’t notice onTuesday.

Fights are unfolding tonight (Thursday) in Las Vegas, at the MGM “Bubble,” as Bob Arum and Top Rank seek to keep the momentum going, with a four fight slate.

The face-offs kick off at 8 PM ET, and the weigh-in was held, with extra pre cautions, on Wednesday at MGM.

That is Jessie Magdaleno, a Las Vegas resident, below; he is the favorite in the main event, against Yenifel Vicent, from the Dominican Republic.