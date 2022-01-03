Is Tyson Fury Vs Brock Lesnar in Saudi Arabia Next?

We are officially into 2022, and I hope everyone enjoyed themselves ringing in the new year and did it safely. We couldn’t leave 2021 without some significant pot-stirring coming from the WBC and Ring Magazine Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury (31-0-1).

Fury posted a video on the 31st and said, “The Saudi Arabian King is coming back. Some big news coming, hold tight.” While saying that, Fury pointed the camera at a picture taken in October of 2019 when he faced WWE strongman Braun Strowman. The buildup and the event itself were massive and promoted Fury in markets that he may not have been well known. This was a savvy move by the thirty-three-year-old heavyweight champion as he understands how much of an international presence the WWE has and what that can do for his brand.

So, when the video surfaced online, it started to get my wheels spinning, but for it to be a huge event, Fury would need the right dance partner. Insert “The Beast” Brock Lesnar, who coincidently won the WWE title on Saturday night. I say coincidently, as Fury had some choice words for Brock after his “victory” in WWE and was quoted saying, “In a WWE match or a proper fight, I can flatten Brock Lesnar in 30 seconds.” With Lesnar now being the champion and “Crown Jewel” being rumored for February, this makes all of the sense in the world.

We all know that Tyson Fury does not like to sit on the shelf, and if he can do it, he will squeeze in an event or two while he waits for a real fight.

The Dillian Whyte situation doesn’t look like it will lead to a fight anytime soon. At the earliest, if Whyte can settle his drama with the WBC, that fight will take place in April or May. That leaves plenty of time for Fury to make a good payday with the WWE, market himself to an international audience, and do so with minimal risk.

Fury does all of the little things necessary to keep his name out there while broadening his audience, whether you hate him or love him. You want that from your boxing champions, not disappearing for months, or longer, only to pop back up thirty days before a fight.

Tyson Fury understands the importance of staying active as a public personality and what it can do for his brand, which is why he is one of the most recognized figures in the sport to casuals across the world.

With that being said, what do you guys think?

Do we see Tyson Fury versus Brock Lesnar in the near future?

Only time will tell, but don’t be surprised if it gets announced as early as this Friday on Smackdown.

