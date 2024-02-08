Ige vs Fili Prediction: Featherweights Fighting With Fire

Two motivated featherweight fighters will be taking center stage during our Ige vs Fili prediction, with each looking to produce a winning streak and continue their ascent up the UFC rankings.

While each of these fighters have faced their fair share of adversity in the octagon, they've also each proven time and time again that they can go toe to toe with anyone — and may be just a few small adjustments away from making a run at the UFC's 145-pound title.

With so much at stake for both of these high-level mixed martial artists, our Dan Ige vs Andre Fili prediction is that we can expect to see fireworks from these featherweights on Saturday.

UFC Fight Night 236: Ige vs Fili Prediction

Dan Ige Preview

While he is no stranger to a fan-friendly fight, Dan “50K” Ige — an American fighter with a 17-7 professional record, which includes five KO and five submission victories — has been on the wrong side of a few decision losses throughout his UFC tenure.

Yet, Ige has only ever lost to the world's best featherweight pound fighters. Whenever he is matched up against someone who is lower in the UFC rankings than him and eager to take the number next to his name, Ige almost always manages to emerge victorious.

While Ige is undoubtedly a well-rounded mixed martial artist, his strongest skillset is his boxing ability. Because he doesn't have the longest reach, Ige places a focus on his head movement, bobbing and weaving his way into range so that he can land powerful combinations against his opponent.

When Ige is able to make fights take place on his terms — which is to say, turn it into a boxing bout — he usually ends up getting his hand raised. Considering that he's a slight favorite in this fight, oddsmakers seem to expect Ige will be able to do the same against Fili.

And given that Fili is more a striker himself, our Ige vs Fili Prediction is that this fight will take place on the feet — which means that Ige's desired fight might come true.

Andre Fili Preview

Once considered one of the top prospects in the entire sport, Andre “Touchy” Fili — an American fighter with a 23-10 record, which includes 10 KO and three submission victories — has seen it all in the octagon.

Yet, judging by the mindset he displayed during his most recent octagon interview after a first round knockout win over Lucas Almeida at UFC 296, he seems to have put the past behind him, and is now fully focused on the future.

Given that Fili has never secured a submission victory in his 21-fight UFC career, our Dan Ige vs Andre Fili prediction is that we don't expect either fighter to try and turn this into a grappling match.

An important aspect of this fight for Fili will be the three-inch reach advantage he'll have. Given that he has a more unpredictable, kick-oriented style compared to Ige — who holds the heavier hands and crisper boxing — Fili's best chance at securing a victory would be to utilize his reach by teep kicks up the middle and constant jabs.

If he can keep Ige on the outside, and not allow this to turn into the boxing bout that Ige would like it to become, then we can see a world where Fili manages to win at least two of the fight's three rounds and get his hand raised on Saturday — perhaps even getting a finish, and a nice performance bonus to take home with him.

Dan Ige vs Andre Fili: An Underdog Upset

Our official Ige vs Fili prediction is that Andre Fili — currently a +145 underdog — will win the fight.

Given that Ige has never been finished in his career, we don't expect Fili to be able to put his lights out or secure a submission choke.

Yet, we think that Fili's unpredictable nature and stylistic striking will serve him extremely well in this fight — if he can manage to avoid Ige's power. For that reason, we think Fili to win by decision — which you can grab for +250 right now — could well be a winning bet for you.

Then again, Ige has always been a stalwart against opponents with a lesser ranking than him. We wouldn't be at all surprised if Ige manages to get his hand raised; which, considering his distinct power advantage, may even come by way of knockout.

Therefore, taking Ige by KO (which is also at +250) is another solid betting option.

There are many fights on this entire UFC Fight Night 236 card to look forward to. While we do expect this Ige vs Fili co-main event to be among the most entertaining, we could also see some other veterans securing impressive victories.

We'll certainly be tuning in for it all, and we hope that you will, too!