How Sports Betting is Growing in the UFC

For generations, betting on boxing has been a fundamental part of the spectator side of the sport. People just love betting on sports, and boxing is ideal for wagering. It’s not just boxing because all combat sports have an appeal for the sports bettor. For example, the UFC is finding a major boost in legal sports betting during events.

Because combat sports are gladiatorial, people enjoy placing bets on who will win fights. It’s something that has been happening for centuries. However, in the United States sports betting has been illegal for much of the last 100 years. In 1992, lawmakers formalized that illegality by enacting the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA).

For 25 years, only Nevada was able to offer legal sports betting. In 2018, the Supreme Court overturned PASPA, freeing states to allow sports wagering. Eight states now have sports betting, and 18 states are preparing their legal framework for 2020. Tennessee is one of those states and people can use bet-tn.com for their betting requirements in the state.

The eight states that have legal sports betting are New Jersey, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, and Oregon. People who live in those states are allowed to visit brick-and-mortar sportsbooks and place bets on UFC and other events.

Is it Legal to Bet on UFC?

For people who live outside those states, the legality of UFC sports betting gets a little complicated. Before explaining, it is worth noting fight fans from all 50 states can bet on the UFC and other sports.

However, you won’t be able to do it within a state that does not have legal betting. Those states have laws that prevent companies from setting up sports betting operations within their lines. In other words, there are no sportsbooks available in states where sports wagering is illegal.

Importantly, those laws do not affect individuals. There are no laws that state individual customers cannot wager on sports, but they need to go out-of-state or offshore to do it. Rather than visiting states where sports betting is legal, people can leverage online sportsbooks to bet on the UFC.

Online Sports Betting

As mentioned, most states don’t currently allow online sports betting. If you live in one of those states, you can visit online sportsbooks that are held offshore. This means every person, no matter their state, has access to sports wagering. All you need to do is open your PC and head to a reputable sportsbook from another country.

Not all online sports betting websites will support users in the United States, but many do.

Legal UFC Betting in the Future

It is hoped as more states adopt legal sports betting; they will also open their doors to online betting operations. It is widely predicted by 2025, 80% of states in the country will allow their citizens to legally bet on sports. With the tide shifting and states waking up to the economy boost sports betting brings, it is hoped online sports wagering will become common.

In the meantime, you can still bet on the UFC by heading to an offshore online sportsbook or one that is hosted in a state with legal online betting.