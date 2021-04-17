Connect with us

Worldwide

Heather Hardy Fight and DiBella Card Is Re-Set, To Friday, May 14

Worldwide

Here's How To Stream The Jake Paul-Ben Askren TRILLER Card

Worldwide

Evander Holyfield Will Fight Tyson Conqueror Kevin McBride on June 5 Triller Card

Worldwide

Boxing Betting: Assessing The Boo Boo Andrade, Regis Prograis & Tony Harrison Fights

Worldwide

Showtime Rolls Out Fight Schedule

Worldwide

TRILLER Acquires Streaming Platform FITE

Worldwide

Joe Smith Won the Weekend

Worldwide

Looks Like Gervonta Davis Fights Mario Barrios Next

Worldwide

Joe Smith Edges Out Maxim Vlasov In Entertaining Light Heavy Collision

Worldwide

Boots Ennis Announces Presence With Nasty Authority, Stops Lipinets on Showtime

Worldwide

Heather Hardy Fight and DiBella Card Is Re-Set, To Friday, May 14

Michael Woods

Published

21 seconds ago

on

New York, NY (April 16, 2021) International Boxing Hall of Famer Lou DiBella announced today that the debut of “Broadway Boxing Presents: Ladies Fight,” and the next fight for Heather Hardy, has been rescheduled for Friday, May 14, 2021, from the sports capital of Tennessee, Murfreesboro, TN, at the Embassy Suites Nashville SE.

The event will be streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS, starting at 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT.

Tables for the event, priced at $800 and $600 (for a group of 10), and limited General Admission tickets for $35, are on sale starting tomorrow, APRIL 17, at MurfreesboroBoxing.EventBrite.com. The Embassy Suites Nashville SE is located at 1200 Conference Center Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. Doors will open on the night of the event at 6:30pm CDT, with the first bell at 7:00pm CDT.

The evening, marking the 18th anniversary of DiBella Entertainment’s Broadway Boxing series, is headlined by an eight-round lightweight contest between popular, former WBO featherweight world champion Heather “The Heat” Hardy (22-1, 4 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY, and Montreal, Canada’s Jessica “The Cobra” Camara (7-2).

“Unfortunately, Heather Hardy was sick recently with a non-Covid related illness, so we had to move the card back a few weeks to Friday, May 14,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment.

Heather Hardy is back training after coming down with a non Covid related illness.

“It’s a tremendous night of world class women’s boxing for the passionate Murfreesboro and Nashville sports fans and those watching on UFC Fight Pass on the first installment of Broadway Boxing Presents: Ladies Fight.”

Co-featured on “Ladies Fight” topped by Heather Hardy will be an eight-round battle of undefeated bantamweight prospects and highly touted amateur standouts between Mikiah Kreps (1-0, 1 KO), of Niagara Falls, NY, making her DiBella Entertainment debut, and Alex Love (3-0, 2 KOs), of Brighton, CO.

Brooklyn, NY’s Melissa St. Vil (13-4-4, 1 KO), known as “Little Miss Tyson”, will compete in an eight-round lightweight bout against former world champion Olivia “The Predator” Gerula (18-18-2, 3 KOs), of Winnipeg, Canada.

 In a special attraction underneath the Heather Hardy fight, an eight-round light flyweight clash, former three-division world champion Carina “La Reina” Moreno (25-7, 6 KO’s), of Watsonville, CA, battles two-time New York Golden Gloves champion Natalie “The Barracuda” Gonzalez (6-1, 1 KO), of New Rochelle, NY. 

Making their professional debuts, Stevie Jane Coleman, of Columbia, CT, will face Kelsey Wickstrum, of Redding, CA, in a four-round welterweight bout.

 

Related Topics:
Michael Woods

Editor/publisher Michael Woods became addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the fearsome Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and numerous other organizations.

Continue Reading

Sponsors