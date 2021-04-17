Heather Hardy Fight and DiBella Card Is Re-Set, To Friday, May 14

New York, NY (April 16, 2021) International Boxing Hall of Famer Lou DiBella announced today that the debut of “Broadway Boxing Presents: Ladies Fight,” and the next fight for Heather Hardy, has been rescheduled for Friday, May 14, 2021, from the sports capital of Tennessee, Murfreesboro, TN, at the Embassy Suites Nashville SE.

The event will be streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS, starting at 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT.

Tables for the event, priced at $800 and $600 (for a group of 10), and limited General Admission tickets for $35, are on sale starting tomorrow, APRIL 17, at MurfreesboroBoxing.EventBrite.com. The Embassy Suites Nashville SE is located at 1200 Conference Center Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. Doors will open on the night of the event at 6:30pm CDT, with the first bell at 7:00pm CDT.

The evening, marking the 18th anniversary of DiBella Entertainment’s Broadway Boxing series, is headlined by an eight-round lightweight contest between popular, former WBO featherweight world champion Heather “The Heat” Hardy (22-1, 4 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY, and Montreal, Canada’s Jessica “The Cobra” Camara (7-2).

“Unfortunately, Heather Hardy was sick recently with a non-Covid related illness, so we had to move the card back a few weeks to Friday, May 14,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment.

“It’s a tremendous night of world class women’s boxing for the passionate Murfreesboro and Nashville sports fans and those watching on UFC Fight Pass on the first installment of Broadway Boxing Presents: Ladies Fight.”

Co-featured on “Ladies Fight” topped by Heather Hardy will be an eight-round battle of undefeated bantamweight prospects and highly touted amateur standouts between Mikiah Kreps (1-0, 1 KO), of Niagara Falls, NY, making her DiBella Entertainment debut, and Alex Love (3-0, 2 KOs), of Brighton, CO.

Brooklyn, NY’s Melissa St. Vil (13-4-4, 1 KO), known as “Little Miss Tyson”, will compete in an eight-round lightweight bout against former world champion Olivia “The Predator” Gerula (18-18-2, 3 KOs), of Winnipeg, Canada.

In a special attraction underneath the Heather Hardy fight, an eight-round light flyweight clash, former three-division world champion Carina “La Reina” Moreno (25-7, 6 KO’s), of Watsonville, CA, battles two-time New York Golden Gloves champion Natalie “The Barracuda” Gonzalez (6-1, 1 KO), of New Rochelle, NY.

Making their professional debuts, Stevie Jane Coleman, of Columbia, CT, will face Kelsey Wickstrum, of Redding, CA, in a four-round welterweight bout.