Worldwide

Francis Ngannou In Upset? Anything Possible Underdog Says

Worldwide

John Fury vs Mike Tyson

Worldwide

Fury vs Ngannou Weigh In: Both Are BIG

Worldwide

Khiry Todd Was So Over Boxing, But He's Back, Fights TONIGHT

Worldwide

Foster vs Hernandez Prediction: Underrated Fight

Worldwide

Star Boxing returns to Long Island for Rockin’ Fights 45

Worldwide

Fury Vs Ngannou Press Conference: Fury Promises KO

Worldwide

Power Slap 5 Results: Looking into Da Crazy Hawaiian's KO

Worldwide

Jamel Herring Knows Not All Aboard His Comeback

Worldwide

Power Slap 5 Prediction: A Changing or the Titles?

Worldwide

Francis Ngannou In Upset? Anything Possible Underdog Says

Published

on

Francis Ngannou In Upset? Anything Possible Underdog Says

Francis Ngannou has an impossible task in front of him Saturday, being that he’s an MMAer, not a boxer. But he’s been boning up, courtesy Mike Tyson, so there’s a punchers’ chance he could spring the upset on Tyson Fury.

How unlikely is that? Very.

Very, very.

But stranger things have happened.

At the Wednesday open workouts, the Cameroon-born Ngannou looked pretty chill.

He grew up in France, and wanted to be a boxer before taking up MMA, so the atmosphere seems to suit him.

The hitter said he’s not even tried to find a Fury clone to spar with. I think it possible that Fury could indeed do a round a la Roy Jones, not throw a punch and win the round, as he did versus Vinny Paz. But, one does never know, so we shall have to monitor and see for ourselves.

Francis Ngannou fights Tyson Fury Oct 28

Francis Ngannou will look better in shorts than will Tyson Fury on Oct 28.

Could Tyson Fury Be Over Confident?

Could it be that Fury is too confident, that his cockiness comes back to bite him? Hard to see with the hand speed we’ve seen from the 37 year old Francis Ngannou doing pad work. But pads and in the ring for real are different deals.

He has a chance to win, in his mind, according to some insiders, so that’s good. Makes some sense—he took up boxing at 22.

Francis Ngannou went to Paris, to make it, and instead found himself homeless. MMA saved his butt, it sounds like.

He went pro in 2013 in the MMA sphere, and peaks included wins over Andrei Arlovski, Alistair Overeem, Cain Velasquez, Junior Dos Santos and beating Stipe Miocic in March 2021. He defended versus Ciryl Gane in January 2022, and then fell out with UFC. He will make tons more for this than in his previous tussles.

How Did Hand Speed Of Francis Ngannou Look?

Viewers saw Francis Ngannou do some pads, move the head and torso, and he looked decent. He also whacked trainer Dewey Cooper who was wearing body padding. It could be that his hands look quicker on Saturday.

“The Predator” after the workout spoke to the talent. Francis Ngannou had a sweat going. He said he’s used to bigger gloves because during training they don’t wear the micro gloves.

“Nothing,” that’s what he was wanting to show during the workout, he said.

Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia

Fury over confident? Doubtful. But you never know until you do. Mikey Williams photo

And has he received due credit from fans, boxing fans? No, he said, “I’m not expecting anybody in the boxing community to respect me. I have to gain my own respect,” he said. “Respect is not given, I think respect is earned. I’m gonna earn my respect in the boxing community or life in general, that’s my goal, to earn my respect.”

Will he look to land one big one? We shall see, let’s see how it plays out. Everyone has a right to their opinion, he’s not offended by negative chatter.

“Everything is possible,” Francis Ngannou declared, when asked if he could furnish the massive upset.

Related Topics:

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

Continue Reading