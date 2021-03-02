Fightnight Live Is Back, Mark Your Calendar For Saturday, March 6, on FloSports

FIGHTNIGHT LIVE SIGNS MULTI-FIGHT DEAL WITH FLOSPORTS BEGINNING SATURDAY, MARCH 6, AS PROSPECT SHINARD BUNCH HEADLINES RDR CARD

NEW YORK (March 2, 2021) – As regional boxing and MMA promotions re-emerge amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE returns to deliver all the action to fight fans, now under the FloSports banner.

Beginning with the Saturday, March 6 RDR Promotions card featuring a host of Philly and New Jersey prospects, the popular platform makes FloSports its new home with a blockbuster multi-event deal.

FIGHTNIGHT LIVE plans to deliver two shows per month – 24 boxing and MMA cards per year – via the subscription-based FloSports platform. Fight fans can witness every explosive knockout and drama-dripped decision from regional rising stars – as well as the 10,000-plus events streamed annually by FloSports via the web, the FloSports mobile app (iOS and Android), or connected TV platforms such as AppleTV, Roku, FireTV, Vizio and others – for as little as $12.50 per month.

Fight fans can subscribe with a monthly or annual membership today to be ready for a full slate of FIGHTNIGHT LIVE events in 2021-22. Click here to get more information on subscription options.

“As we all adapt to the continuing effects of this global pandemic, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE remains committed to helping boxers safely get back into the ring, and entertaining fight fans everywhere in the most-affordable manner possible,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media. “We’re proud to partner with FloSports and with their financial support, bolster regional promoters and their abilities to conduct events. Our series lives on, and we hope it will provide more opportunities for up-and-coming fighters under this new umbrella.”

Fratto continued, “We’re excited to begin our multi-event FloCombat partnership on Saturday with the heavy-hitting Shinard Bunch and the many Philly and Jersey prospects that Rodney Rice has on the card, which should be a great one called by the incomparable Michael Woods, two-time world champion Steve ‘USS’ Cunningham and veteran broadcaster Marc Abrams.”

“We are excited about bringing FIGHTNIGHT LIVE to FloSports, and specifically FloCombat,” said Lindsey Ross, Director of Global Rights and Acquisition at FloSports. “If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that fans are craving for their sports to return and we look forward to providing that home for all FIGHTNIGHT fans across the globe.”

Junior welterweight prospect Bunch (13-1, 12 KOs) will take on tough veteran Cameron Krael (17-17-3, 4 KOs) in the eight-round main event on Saturday, headlining a six-bout RDR Promotions card.

Bunch, 21 of Trenton, N.J., has kept an ambitious scheduled as he will be fighting for the 14th time in 22 months, and Saturday marks his fourth fight already in 2021. The 27 year-old Krael is a 10-year veteran who has more then held his own against top competition, which includes a staggering 17 undefeated opponents, including world champions Maurice Hooker and Jamal James.

Rashiem Jefferson Jr. (4-0) of Philadelphia, Nahir Albright (9-1, 3 KOs) of Sicklerville, N.J., undefeated cruiserweight Jakub Sowirko (2-0, 1 KO) of Trenton, N.J. and Nasir Mickens (1-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia will also be featured.

“I think this is a very intriguing card with some step-up fights for some of boxing’s future stars,” said Rice of RDR Promotions. “This is a ‘Special Night of Boxing’ that the spectators will remember, and those who miss it will want to see later. So, our teaming up with FIGHTNIGHT LIVE will make that possible.”

Additional FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Spring 2021 shows on FloSports will be officially announced in the coming weeks as athletic commissions approve event dates.

Now in its fifth season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is the fan-friendly platform that – among other aspects – prides itself on giving a home for rising combat sports stars and regional boxing and MMA promotions. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has showcased more than 775 fighters and 22 promotions during 50 live event broadcasts from 23 different cities and three countries since May 2017, and in doing so, the platform has generated the loyal interest of fight fans from across the United States and around the globe, including significant audiences in Mexico, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and even fans in South America, Asia and Australia.

Created and produced by Linacre Media out of New York City, the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series features professional announcers, multiple camera angles, television graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. The streamed shows are available globally via FloSports, through web, mobile devices (both iOS and Android) and connected TV solutions, such as Roku, FireTV and AppleTV. The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.

About FloSports

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a venture-backed subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit here.