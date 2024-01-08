Worldwide

Errol Spence Talks Retirement After Eye Surgery

Abe Gonzalez Has A New Platform, You Should Bookmark It

On the Subject Of First Round Stoppages

Tony Weeks Speaks, Says Why He Stopped Ortiz-Lawson Fight

Julian ‘J Rock’ Williams – Championship Quality Remains

Ortiz Jr vs Lawson prediction: Ortiz Returns Looking For A Win

Davies vs Barroso Prediction: Heavy Handed Lightweights

Ortiz vs Lawson Fight Card: 2024 Kicks Off In Style

Davies vs Barroso Purse: Cash Flowing in Sin City

NYF Prospect Watch: Hamza Uddin, Flyweight With Matchroom

Errol Spence Talks Retirement After Eye Surgery

The Texas-based boxer Errol Spence had an interesting 2023. This was the year we boxing fans got what we wanted, a Spence versus Terence Crawford clash. The result you recall: Bud put a beating on Spence, and yeah, some wondered if we’d ever see Spence in a ring again.

I didn’t give too much thought to that, though I’d have understood if Errol did choose not to pursue boxing anymore.

On Monday, January 8, the 33 year old Spence posted to social media some news, that he’d had surgery on his eye.

Errol Spence had surgery on his eye

Spence said the procedure went well, and spoke to those opining he’d be smart to walk away

His commentary spurred chatter.

He responded to some of it:

Errol Spence responds to call for him to retire

Interesting, he’s now acknowledging what folks had mostly whispered.

Can we assume that with knowledge comes wisdom in action, and that the 28-1 Spence will walk the straighter, narrower path of hard right against easy wrong, as he seeks to show the world that he can rise up, again?

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

