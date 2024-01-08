Errol Spence Talks Retirement After Eye Surgery

The Texas-based boxer Errol Spence had an interesting 2023. This was the year we boxing fans got what we wanted, a Spence versus Terence Crawford clash. The result you recall: Bud put a beating on Spence, and yeah, some wondered if we’d ever see Spence in a ring again.

I didn’t give too much thought to that, though I’d have understood if Errol did choose not to pursue boxing anymore.

On Monday, January 8, the 33 year old Spence posted to social media some news, that he’d had surgery on his eye.

His commentary spurred chatter.

He responded to some of it:

Interesting, he’s now acknowledging what folks had mostly whispered.

Can we assume that with knowledge comes wisdom in action, and that the 28-1 Spence will walk the straighter, narrower path of hard right against easy wrong, as he seeks to show the world that he can rise up, again?