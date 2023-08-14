Emiliano Vargas To Fight on ESPN September 15

Emiliano Vargas fights on ESPN Friday, Sept. 15 at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, more than 18 years after his dad Fernando Vargas headlined there.

Vargas scored a second-round stoppage win against Jorge Luis Marquez Alvarado Saturday at Desert Diamond Arena.

The hitter will return in a six-rounds or fewer clash against an opponent TBN.

Emiliano Vargas will open the televised tripleheader topped by a IBF featherweight world title clash between Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez and Joet Gonzalez.

In the 10-round junior middleweight co-feature, Xander Zayas takes on Mexico’s Roberto Valenzuela Jr.

Watch Emiliano Vargas On ESPN

Lopez-Gonzalez, Zayas-Valenzuela and Vargas' tango run on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Promoted by Top Rank, tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

From a Top Rank release:

Emiliano Vargas (6-0, 5 KOs) turned pro last May and has tallied five victories since signing with Top Rank later that year. Before the Alvarado knockout, “El General” shined on the Devin Haney-Vasiliy Lomachenko bill in his Las Vegas hometown, stopping Rafael Jasso in two rounds.

All five of his stoppage victories have come in either the first or second round, and now Vargas, who recently turned 19, will step up to the six-round distance for the first time. His father, Fernando Vargas, defeated Raymond Joval by unanimous decision in front of a capacity crowd at American Bank Center in 2005.

“I’d like to thank Top Rank and my team for the opportunity to make my ESPN-televised debut on a great card in Corpus Christi,” Emiliano Vargas said. “I am proud to be a Vargas, and I look forward to following in the footsteps of my father, who was victorious at the American Bank Center nearly 20 years ago.”