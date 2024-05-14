Early Fury vs Usyk Prediction: A Legendary Rumble In Riyadh

What's perhaps the most highly anticipated heavyweight fight of this century is finally taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this weekend — and our early Fury vs Usyk prediction will detail why this fight deserves all the hype it's getting.

These men are the planet's two best heavyweight boxers at the moment. And it seems like they have been circling each other for years.

But now that it's here, our Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk will let you know who'll likely call themselves the superior fighter after Saturday.

Fury vs Usyk Prediction: What is Fury's X Factor?

Tyson Fury Preview

Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury — an English boxer with a 34-0-1 professional 14 record, which includes 24 KO victories — produced one of the poorest performances of his career in his most recent fight.

While he managed to secure a decision victory over Francis Ngannou, many believed Fury lost the fight against the boxing debutante.

That being said, Fury has shown multiple times over that he's perhaps the best heavyweight boxer in the world. Fury likely overlooked Ngannou, and didn't train as hard as he needed to in preparation for that fight.

There's also the fact that the initial fight date for Fury vs Usyk had been announced before that Ngannou fight.

But our Fury vs Usyk prediction is that “The Gypsy King” will look more like his former dominant self on Saturday.

Considering the height and reach advantage that Fury will have, he'd be wise to remain on the outside, peppering Usyk with jabs to throw off his rhythm and keep him from entering inside.

If Fury can do that, he'll be set up for success this weekend.

Oleksandr Usyk Preview

All Oleksandr Usyk — a Ukranian boxer with an undefeated 21-0 professional record, which includes 14 KO victories — has done across his professional career is win.

And the two victories Usyk secured against Anthony Joshua will provide him with a blueprint on how to can defeat Tyson Fury.

Usyk was able to overcome a height disadvantage against Joshua by having the superior footwork. He did a spectacular job of navigating his way into range, while avoiding the big punches that Joshua was throwing his way throughout the fight.

Our early Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk prediction is that Usyk will need to employ this same strategy if he wants to defeat the bigger Fury. And if he does, there's no reason to believe that Usyk can't earn a victory in Riyadh.

Our Tyson Fury vs Okelsandr Usyk Prediction: Fury Outboxes Usyk To A Decision

Our official Fury vs Usyk prediction is that Tyson Fury will win.

While both of these boxers have more than enough power in their hands to produce a KO finish, we have too much respect for their defensive abilities to predict a KO. For that reason, we think taking Fury to win by decision — currently available at +185 — is his most likely path to victory.

And we also feel that taking the Over 10.5 rounds — available at -320 — is another likely winner.

We can't wait for this all-time classic to commence!