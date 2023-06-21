Jared Anderson To Face Charles Martin Next

Charles Martin steps in for Kazakh Zhan Kossobutskiy to fight Toledo, Ohio’s heavyweight contender Jared Anderson on Saturday, July 1 at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

Kossobutskiy had issues getting a visa to the US.

Anderson-Martin and a 10-round heavyweight co-feature between unbeatens Arslanbek Makhmudov and Nigeria’s Raphael Akpejiori will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Warriors Boxing, tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

“We weren’t going to let anything spoil the Toledo party,” Anderson said in a release from promoter Top Rank. “I have a new opponent, but it will be the same outcome.”

Martin said, “I've always said I will fight anyone, anywhere, anytime. If I have to fight on less than two weeks’ notice to get a big opportunity, so be it. I'm ready. And since I can't get the best guys from my generation to fight me, I'll fight the best guy from the new generation. My goal is to become a two-time heavyweight champion. I have to beat Jared Anderson to accomplish my goal.”

From the release:

Anderson (14-0, 14 KOs) has only been extended past three rounds twice in a career that began with a first-round stoppage in October 2019.

From April 2021 to December 2022, he notched five consecutive second-round knockouts, including one over the normally durable Jerry Forrest.

Anderson began his 2023 campaign in April with a third-round stoppage over the previously undefeated George Arias (full fight below):

Martin (29-3-1, 26 KOs) is a 37-year-old St. Louis native.

He captured the IBF heavyweight world title in January 2016 with a third-round TKO over Vyacheslav Glazkov.

Martin lost his title to Anthony Joshua less than three months later, but he has remained a force on the heavyweight scene. He is 6-2 since the Joshua setback, including a highlight-reel stoppage over Gerald Washington in 2020. Martin is coming off a fourth-round knockout against Devin Vargas last September in Los Angeles. He got stopped in round six versus Luis Ortiz the fight prior.