Carl Frampton to Face Jamel Herring in WBO Super Featherweight Title Fight

Jamel Herring will defend his WBO super featherweight title in an upcoming match against Carl Frampton. The two will battle it out in a bout that challenger Frampton has described as being ‘a long time coming.’ Both fighters hold impressive records and have only been defeated in two fights each. They’re now set to take each other on in a title fight later this month.

The Set-Up

The bout is set to happen on 27th February and will take place in London after originally being penciled in for Belfast. According to the latest odds on Jamel Herring v Carl Frampton, the challenger, Frampton is a slight favorite with a price of 4/6, whereas the titleholder Herring is priced at 6/5. The fight will be Jamel Herring’s first professional fight to take place outside of his country of origin, the USA and it will be his third fight defending his WBO super featherweight title. Carl Frampton will be looking to become the first Irishman to become a three-weight world champion, after previously holding super bantamweight and featherweight titles. Considering the pedigrees of both fighters, it’s shaping up to be a title fight to remember.

Frampton’s Recent Form

The challenger, Carl Frampton, is coming into the fight with a 28-2 record and has won his past two fights after losing the IBF featherweight title to Josh Warrington back in 2018. Frampton’s last fight came back in August 2020 and was a routine victory over Scottish fighter Darren Traynor. Frampton won by KO in round 7, however, he admitted after the fight that he was ‘far from his best’. Frampton will be hoping to put on a better display than in the Traynor fight, but he is the favorite for a reason and will be confident he has what it takes to win the title from Herring.

Herring’s Recent Form

Jamel Herring, who is the current WBO super featherweight titleholder and will be defending his title will be entering the fight with a record of 22-2. The southpaw fighter Herring is undefeated in his last six fights since losing to Ladarius Miller back in 2017. He won the WBO super featherweight title after beating Japanese fighter Masayuki Ito in 2019. He has since successfully defended his title in two fights, first by beating fellow American Lamont Roach Jr in a unanimous decision, and then by beating the Puerto Rican boxer Jonathon Equando, who was disqualified from the fight due to repeated headbutts.

Herring has been full of respect going into the WBO title fight with Carl Frampton, describing his opponent as a ‘class act’. He has also admitted that this may well be the ‘biggest fight of his career’ so far, however, he will be confident in his ability to pull off what can be seen as an upset.

Although Carl Frampton is a slight favorite with the bookies, this could be a closely contested bout that could end up going either way. Both fighters will need to be on top form, and if they are both able to bring their A-game, spectators could be in for a fight to remember.