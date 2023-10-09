Worldwide

Bomac To Be Freed

Worldwide

Wanna Be A Boxing Boxing Manager?

Worldwide

Salute to Cocoa Kid

Worldwide

RSR: Boxing Day and Thursday Night Lights

Worldwide

Harper Vs Braekhus Results: Judging Controversy

Worldwide

Wood vs Warrington Results: Leigh Wood by TKO, Round 7

Announcements News UFC & MMA Betting Where To Watch Worldwide

Bellator 300 Prediction: Carmouche vs MacFarlane - FW War!

Announcements News UFC & MMA Betting Worldwide

UFC Fight Night 229 Prediction: Morono vs Buckley - Banger!

Worldwide

Leigh Wood Vs Josh Warrington Prediction: Featherweight Fury

Worldwide

WWE Fastlane 2023 Card: A Dream Duo in the Main Event

Worldwide

Bomac To Be Freed

Published

on

Bomac To Be Freed

There will be whooping and hollering and partying in Nebraska, when Bomac gets home.

The trainer Brian Mcintyre to boxing’s top gun, Terence Crawford,  has been given a suspended sentence in England, and will be headed back to America, after being arrested and held Sept 3 at the Manchester airport for possessing a firearm and ammunition.

He told cops he didn’t know those items were in his luggage.

That incident cast a bit of a pall over the win engineered by Chris Eubank Jr, cornered by McIntyre, over Liam Smith, Saturday night 37 days ago.

It was feared that Bomac would get a long stint for the transgression

Our Ryan O’Hara wrote that, “Possession of a handgun is generally prohibited in the UK, which carries among the strictest penalties worldwide. Most handguns have been banned in Great Britain since the Dunblane school massacre in 1996. According to Sections 1 and 2 of the UK Firearms Act 1968, McIntyre could face up to five years in prison. If prosecutors can prove that McIntyre purchased the weapon in the UK, he could spend up to 10 years behind bars.”

So, anxiety levels were high in some folks who feared the worst, that the 53 year old former fighter, likely to be voted trainer of the year in 2023, would receive a stiff sentence and stay locked up in England for a spell.

Reporter Ollie McManus broke the news:

Ollie McManus broke the Brian McIntyre news

Word spread, with Nebraska boxers Crawford and Steven Nelson posting the good news:

 

Related Topics:

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

Continue Reading