Anthony Joshua, Two Days Away From Night: I Want To Hurt My Opponent

Ebanie Bridges vs Miyo Yoshida Prediction: Gold At Stake

Photos by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

They did the final presser for “Road to Reckoning” Thursday in Saudi Arabia. Headliner Anthony Joshua took queries from the promotion, and seemed about as expected two days from opposing Otto Wallin, the solid Swede who has impressed all with his attitude and demeanor this week.

“Thanks to everyone for turning up today. Much appreciated,” said the 34 year old Joshua (26-3, 23 KOs, stopped once). I'm looking to do a good job. What more can I say? I will do a good job.”

Yeah, he came off as testy to some, no surprise to those familiar with the procedure.

How many ways can a person be asked how camp went before they get snappish?

Eddie Hearn and rival Frank Warren

“I'm here to fight, I'm not here to party and get caught up in the glitz and glamour,” the 6-6 hitter Joshua continued. “I want to fight. I want to perform well. I put that pressure on myself. Of course I'm tense because I want to perform. I want to win. I've got that urge to win. I want to hurt my opponent as well.

“Pure focus on Saturday. That's where my heart and soul, every cell in my body is fully focused towards Otto Wallin and doing what I know I can do.”

Anthony Joshua, Eddie Hearn, Frank Warren

Riydah, Saudi Arabia: Final Press Conference ahead of Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin Heavyweight Contest on saturday night.
21 December 2023
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.

“Third fight in Saudi Arabia. Big vision in Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcome us all here. Much appreciated. I know how much they put in to putting these shows on. I've never seen anything like this in my whole life. The last man standing will be on this table in the future for sure. The vision is big for sure.”

