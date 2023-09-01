Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan Booked For Oct. 21

Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan is on for October 21.

The bout pits two of Southern California's best 147s in together. The Golden Boy Promotion pits NABO Welterweight Titleholder and No.1 WBO-ranked Alexis “Lex” Rocha (23-1, 15 KOs) of Santa Ana, CA versus San Diego’s undefeated and No.4 WBO-ranked Giovani “Gallo de Oro” Santillan (31-0, 16 KOs) in a title defense scheduled for 12-rounds.

Presented in association with Top Rank, the main event and whole card will take place at the famous Kia Forum and broadcast live worldwide on DAZN.

From Golden Boy release:

Alexis Rocha has steadily climbed to the top of the rankings with a highlight reel of deadly knockouts and toe-to-toe matchups. Since winning the NABO welterweight title in July 2022, the southpaw has successfully defended his title three times and is one of the busiest world contenders.

His past main event performance against Anthony Young on May 27–click here to read on NYFIGHTS— demonstrated his surgical use of power bombs to break down his resilient opponent.

Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan Main Event To Screen on DAZN

“October is a big month in my career. This is the type of match up that I have prepared for,” said Alexis Rocha of Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan.

“I know my opponent and his entire team well. I respect them all, and I know I’ll need to be at my best come fight night. But that’s what I demand of myself in every fight and that’s what will happen come October 21. I will be at my best, and my best is at a different level. I know Giovani asked for this fight, but like my coach always says, be careful what you wish for.”

The undefeated Giovani Santillan is ravenous for a ripe opportunity to demonstrate he is ready for a shot at a world title after more than a decade in the sport. With a spotless record, Santillan has proven he has the arsenal and the gas tank to go into deep waters with the toughest of boxing foes.

The southpaw has also previously claimed ownership of the NABO Welterweight Title and successfully defended it twice in his boxing career. He was last seen in July in a competitive matchup against Ecuador’s Erick Bone that went the distance.

“I’ve been waiting a long time for an opportunity against a fighter of Rocha’s caliber. Defeating Rocha puts me in the world title mix and in position for even bigger fights, but I am focused on the task at hand,” Giovani Santillan said of the Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan main event.

“I wanted this fight, so as soon as Top Rank and my management told me this fight was happening, I was thrilled. This is my time, and I am going to take full advantage of this opportunity.”

“Alexis’ confidence and dedication can be seen in the fact that he fights more often than any contender in the sport and takes on all comers — including those with undefeated records,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya.

“While Lex fully deserves a title shot, he also knows the value of staying active as demonstrated by his vast improvement over the last few years. I expect another standout performance from the pride of Santa Ana and another step up the ladder of the welterweight division.”

“This is going to be a tremendous battle between two of Southern California’s welterweight warriors,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum of the Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan main event.

“I have no doubt Giovani will rise to the occasion. I also give Alexis Rocha credit for accepting this challenge. He is on the verge of a world title shot and risking a lot in facing Giovani. I can’t wait until October 21.”

More information on event tickets and the complete undercard will be announced in the coming weeks.

Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan is a 12-round welterweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Top Rank. The event will be available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand.

