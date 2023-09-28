AEW Dynamite Results: Last Results Before WrestleDream

Less than a week before WrestleDream we saw the AEW in Broomfield, Colorado. We saw many interesting conclusions and storylines adapted on that episode so that the pay-per-view will have a significant impact on viewers. Let's see what happened and what are the AEW Dynamite results from last night:

AEW International Championship: Rey Fenix vs. Jeff Jarrett

The night started out with a match between the new intercontinental champion Rey Fenix and Jeff Jarett. Both wrestlers have very different styles, and it was obvious during the match. There were even speculations that the champions suffered a knee injury. The match was meant to showcase the new champion, but it wasn't very effective because of the possible injury and their style difference.

The new member of the Don Callis Family

The promo and speech by Don Callis featured the introduction of their newest member Sammy Guevara. They showed a video in which they sneaked up and attacked Kota Ibushi. Guevara warned Chris Jericho ahead of the WrestleDream trios match. It could have probably been a shorter promo, considering that they didn't tell us anything we already didn't know.

Nick Jackson vs. Brian Cage vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Next was the three-way eliminator match between Jackson, Cage, and Castagnoli. Nick Jackson defeated both of his opponents for the chance to face Ray Phoenix at the upcoming AEW Dynamite's fourth-anniversary broadcast next week. During the match, Claudio and Nick worked together to eliminate Cage, but later Jackson stole the win. The upcoming match between him and Fenix makes sense because they already have a history together.

ROH World Tag Team Champions MJF & Adam Cole

Adam Cole suffered a broken ankle and torn ligaments, and it was revealed that he will require surgery to fix them. While that was disappointing, we found out that something will replace that storyline. Jey White stepped up, but MJF announced that he will defend the title by himself on Sunday. He also verbally attacked White, who admitted that he has his eye on the World Championship. If a MJF vs. White match happens, it will be a great match.

Eliminator for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Wednesday, we saw representatives of different teams fight in a four-way eliminator match, which determined who will fight for the title at WrestleDream on Sunday. Penta El Zero Miedo, Matt Jackson, Austin Gunn and Cassidy fought in a very intense and action-packed match. At the end Orange Cassidy won. Cassidy and Hook are the newest teams from all the contenders, but at least they had the chance to practice live before the big event at the end of this week.

Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart

Julia Hart won against Nightingale, which continues her win streak. She has made it 17 months now without a loss. She will face Kris Statlander at WrestleDream with that going for her if not anything else. Coincidentally, Statlander was the last woman to defeat Hart before her win streak.

Contract Signing & Ending

Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland signed their contract for WrestleDream, but it ended up being less interesting than their previous two interactions on AEW. At the end of the show Jey White was attacked by people in masks, it looked promising and reminded us that Tony Khan teased us about an exciting new era on AEW, and this could have something to do with it.