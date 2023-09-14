AEW Dynamite Results: Who will fight for the Championships on Grand Slam and more!

The AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday night are in, and we have a lot to unload before the AEW Grand Slam event. Let's see what the AEW Dynamite results from the eliminator matches were for the titles and more:

Jon Moxley defends the Intercontinental Championship in his hometown

Cincinnati-born Jon Moxley defended his Intercontinental Championship at the start of the show against Big Bill. The match wasn't without flaws that any match with a ringside fighter can be, but at the end of the day, Moxley won because Bill tapped out, and Bryan Danielson managed to keep Ricky Starks from interfering from ringside. At the end there was a brawl, but Moxley, Danielson, and Claudio Castagnoli came out on top against the others.

Don Callis revealed his next target

Callis is the most hated AEW star and his protégé Konosuke Takeshita got the same kind of welcome. They bragged about their wins against Ortega and revealed that their war against Kenny was not over. The next target of the Don Callis Family is Kota Ibushi, as revealed in the painting. They also established Takeshita's new ring name “The Alpha.”

AEW Dynamite results from the Women's 4-way eliminator match

The victor from the 4-way eliminator match this week was Toni Storm. She will have the opportunity to be the first wrestler to win the title three times. That is if she manages to beat her former friend Saraya at Grand Slam. Her win came out of nowhere as the match was full of intense fighting between all of them. Everyone was turning against each other, there were no alliances, and thanks to Storm's surprise attack on Britt Baker, she managed to pin her down long enough for the win.

Le Sex Gods promo at AEW Dynamite on Wednesday

Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will go up against each other for the first time in AEW history. They have been partners since the start of the show, and even presented a video collage of their history together. They both have different goals in this match, and Guevara is looking to make a name for himself, while the veteran is looking to become the top AEW star. We will see what will happen between them after next week's match, but one thing is for sure – both men are determined to win in the match and still be tag team partners.

Hangman Adam Page vs Brian Cage

Page and Cage made one hell of a match on Wednesday, but Hangman ended up winning. Last week their match was created thanks to Strickland's promises to take Adam Page's spot on the show. They arranged their fight at WrestleDream on October 1st in Seattle. Even after his loss Cage attacked Adam at Strickland's command, but he got saved by “the Young Bucks” who had his back.

World Title Eliminator Tournament Final

At the final between Samoa Joe and Roderick Strong, we saw Joe prevail in the end after an intensifying match. It was very clean, and even if some ringside distractions tried to intervene, Samoa Joe managed to win the match via a tapout. Next week at Grand Slam he will face MJF on one for the World Championship title.

Adam Cole came down the ramp, but before he could get to the ring, Roderick Strong appeared to have faked a neck injury and got carted off by the medical team. Samoa Joe returned to the ramp and attacked Cole by choking him until he passed out and promised to take everything from MJF at the Grand Slam.