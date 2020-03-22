Wilder vs Fury 2 To Run Monday, March 23 (8 PM ET) On ESPN

Deontay Wilder- Tyson Fury II Special Encore Presentation to Headline Action-Packed Evening on ESPN, Monday, March 23

Wilder-Fury II streaming on demand on ESPN+ beginning Monday

Four-fight Wilder-Fury II card to air at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN following a special re-air of Wilder-Fury I (7 p.m. ET)

Encore presentation of “O.J.: Made in America” shifts to March 24-26

(March 22, 2020) —ESPN will air the non-pay-per-view premier of the heavyweight rematch that captured the world’s attention last month.

WBC and Lineal Heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy” King” Fury’s masterpiece victory over Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder, will debut on ESPN, Monday March 23.

ESPN will air the four-fight special beginning at 8 p.m. ET, which will be preceded by a special re-air presentation of Fury and Wilder’s disputed December 2018 draw (7 p.m. ET.).

The entire Wilder-Fury II PPV broadcast will also become available for replay to all ESPN+ subscribers beginning Monday.

The Wilder-Fury II presentation will also feature the following bouts: former heavyweight world champion Charles Martin squaring off against former title challenger Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington in a scheduled 12-round IBF heavyweight world title eliminator, WBO junior featherweight world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete, a.k.a “The Mexican Iron Man,” defending his title against Filipino contender Jeo Santisima, and super welterweight sensation Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora against 2016 Australian Olympian Daniel Lewis in a highly anticipated battle of unbeatens.

Wilder-Fury II adds to ESPN’s week of programming, which also includes an encore presentation of the Academy-Award winning 30 for 30 documentary “O.J.: Made in America.” The documentary will now shift to air over four nights in primetime from March 24-March 26. The film originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2016, debuted on ABC/ESPN in June 2016, and won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature at the 89th Academy Awards in February 2017.

ESPN+ also features a collection of some of the greatest fights in boxing history, including dozens of legendary bouts from the Top Rank Library, available on demand. The collection includes legendary heavyweight showdowns like Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier III, Ali vs. George Foreman, Joe Louis vs. Billy Conn, Mike Tyson vs. Larry Holmes, Jack Dempsey vs. Gene Tunney, Max Baer vs. James J. Braddock, Ali vs. Sonny Liston I & II, and many more.