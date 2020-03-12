Press Release

PBC Card in Maryland, Topped By Kirkland v Hernandez, Is POSTPONED

By

on

STATEMENT REGARDING SATURDAY’S PREMIER BOXING CHAMPIONS EVENT IN MARYLAND

Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, this Saturday’s Premier Boxing Champions event at MGM National Harbor in Maryland, headlined by James Kirkland vs. Marcos Hernandez and promoted by TGB Promotions, will be postponed until a later date.

“In the interest of public health and after reviewing the current information on COVID-19, we have decided the best course of action is to postpone Saturday’s event,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “We understand how disappointing this is to boxing fans and regret any inconvenience.”

All ticket orders will be refunded from your original point of purchase. If you have purchased online through Ticketmaster, all orders will be refunded automatically. If you have purchased with a credit card on property or over the phone with MGM Resorts, all orders will be refunded automatically.

Credit Cards – Orders purchased with a credit card will be refunded to the credit card used for purchase.

Third Party Purchases – Please reach out to your original point of purchase for information regarding your credit.

Please allow up to 30 days for this refund to reflect with your financial institution.

If you have any questions, please contact Ticketmaster’s Customer Service line at 1-800-653-8000.

Related Items

About Michael Woods

Michael Woods

Editor/publisher Michael Woods became addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the fearsome Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and numerous other organizations.

    Recommended for you