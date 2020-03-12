Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame 2020 Class Includes Fernando Vargas, Andre Ward

LAS VEGAS, NV (March 10, 2020) – The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame announced its 2020 class of inductees today at the Fernando Vargas Fighting Foundation in Las Vegas. Inductees in attendance were, 2-Time World Champion Fernando Vargas, 2-Time World Champion, Bones Adams, WBC Lightweight Champion, Devin Haney, who was voted Fighter of the Year, Prospect of the Year, Rolando Romero, and Saalim Gonzales, father of Amateur Fighter of the Year, Rahim Gonzales. The group was introduced by NVBHOF founder, Rich Morrata, and President Michelle Corrales.

The 8th Annual Induction Weekend takes place at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 7th & 8th, 2020. For more information please visit www.nvbhof.com

The 2020 Induction Class includes:

Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas (26-5, 22 KO’s)

Clarence “Bones” Adams (44-7-4, 20 KOs)

Andre “SOG” Ward (32-0, 16 KOs)

James “Lights Out” Toney (77-10-3, 47 KOs)

Miguel Cotto (41-6, 33 KOs)

Mark “Too Sharp” Johnson (44-5-1, 28 KOs)

Julian “The Hawk” Jackson (55-6, 49 KOs)

Azumah “The Professor” Nelson (39-6-2, 28 KOs)

Danny “Little Red” Lopez (42-6, 39 KOs)

Jose Luis Castillo (66-13-1, 57 KOs)

Non-Boxer Inductees includes:

Carlos Padilla

Lorenzo Fertitta

Sammy Macias

Jose Sulaiman

2019 Fighter of the Year

Devin Haney (24-0, 14 KO’s)

2019 Prospect of the Year

Rolando “Rolly” Romero (11-0, 10 KOs; below, right, with Corrales)

2019 Amateur of the Year

Rahim Gonzales