Connect with us

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr To Fight Hector Camacho Jr June 19

Ebanie Bridges, Coming Off Saturday Win, Is Set To Meet Shannon Courtenay April 10

David Benavidez and Ronald Ellis Make Weight For Saturday Showtime Clash

Watch Jamel Herring vs. Carl Frampton April 3 on ESPN PLUS

Triller Fight Club Announces Undercard Additions to Paul vs Askren

Undefeated Heavyweight Danielle Perkins Signs Co-Promotional Deal with King's & Salita Promotions

Brandun Lee Continues Impressive Knockout Streak With Dominating Performance On ShoBox

David Benavidez Gives Back To Phoenix Youth

Estrada-Chocolatito Documentary Premieres Tomorrow

New Main Event Announced For March 18th Ring City Card

Brittany Andrews

Published

3 hours ago

on

Boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. arrived in Guadalajara, Mexico today in advance of his Tuesday press conference to announce a special night that will take place on Saturday, June 19th at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. 
Chavez Sr. will headline “Tribute To The Kings” where he will make his final ring appearance against Hector Camacho Jr. in an exhibition bout.
Also on the card will be Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. against an opponent to be announced and Omar Chavez, who will take on Ramon Alvarez in the rubber match of their trilogy.
 
Promoted by Borizteca Boxing and Toscano Promotions, “Tribute to The Kings” will be live on Pay-Per-View and is being produced by Global Sports Streaming.

