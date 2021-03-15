Julio Cesar Chavez Sr To Fight Hector Camacho Jr June 19

Boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. arrived in Guadalajara, Mexico today in advance of his Tuesday press conference to announce a special night that will take place on Saturday, June 19th at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Chavez Sr. will headline “Tribute To The Kings” where he will make his final ring appearance against Hector Camacho Jr. in an exhibition bout.

Also on the card will be Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. against an opponent to be announced and Omar Chavez, who will take on Ramon Alvarez in the rubber match of their trilogy.