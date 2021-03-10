David Benavidez Gives Back To Phoenix Youth

PHOENIX — March 9, 2021 – Two-time world champion and Phoenix native David Benavidez will be donating a portion of his fight purse this Saturday, March 13 to the Boys and Girls Club sports program. Those proceeds will be used to sponsor a team in the Boys and Girls Club of the Valley basketball league.

Arizona sports fans will be watching as undefeated two-time world champion and Phoenix native David Benavidez headlines SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING in a 12-round WBC super-middleweight title eliminator versus Ronald Ellis.

The 24-year-old Benavidez, who began his boxing journey in Phoenix when he was just three years old, wanted to show his appreciation for the community that has supported him throughout his career and provide opportunities to other aspiring valley athletes while encouraging kids of all ages to stay active and engaged in sports with a healthy lifestyle.

“I think it’s important for kids to have the opportunity to participate in youth sports,” said Benavidez. “It helps keep them stay active and healthy, and they learn teamwork and discipline. I’m thankful to be able to give back to the community that’s given so much to me.”

“We’re honored that David would invest in Boys & Girls Clubs members with these basketball scholarships. All children should have the opportunity to learn the fundamentals and good sportsmanship and most importantly be a part of a team. David’s sponsorship of a team will allow a group of young people to discover their talents and gain confidence on the court in our basketball league,” said Marcia Mintz, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley.

“I am very proud to have worked with David for six years now, and to represent his career and future,” said promoter Sampson Lewkowicz. “I’m pleased he’s giving back to the state he loves, and that he’s committed to the youth in the Phoenix community.”

Benavidez vs. Ellis will be broadcast from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. this Saturday, March 13 live on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT/6 p.m. PT in a Premier Boxing Champions event.