RING CITY Has Bohachuk, Adams And Vargas Jr. At L.A Media Workout

Los Angeles – February 15, 2021 – RING CITY USA brought together undefeated blue-chip rising star Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk, (18-0,18 KOs), former world title challenger Brandon ‘The Cannon’ Adams, (22-3, 13 KOs) and talented newcomer and son of the legend, Fernando ‘El Feroz’ Vargas, Jr., (1-0, 1 KO), to work out for the Southern California media on Saturday, February 13 at the renowned Churchill Boxing Club in Santa Monica, CA.

The workouts were held ahead of their Ring City USA debuts on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from the Felix Pagan Pintor Gym in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico and live on NBC Sports Network and the NBC Sports app, (9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT) with undercard action streaming live on Twitch.

Bohachuk and Adams will clash in their highly anticipated bout serving as the evening’s ten-round main event while Vargas Jr. will face an opponent to be announced in a four-round junior middleweight featured undercard bout. The bout between Bohachuk and Adams bout was originally scheduled for December 3, 2020 but was postponed due to Bohachuk testing positive for COVID-19.

Also on hand at the RING CITY USA media workouts were Manny Robles, trainer of Bohachuk, Dub Huntley, trainer of Adams and former junior middleweight world champion Fernando Vargas, Sr., father and trainer of Vargas, Jr. Joining them was Tom Loeffler, President of 360 Promotions and promoter of Bohachuk.

Serhii Bohachuk

“I’m very happy that we were able to reschedule this fight with Brandon Adams. He had a great knockout victory in December and he is the toughest opponent of my career. This is my second fight with Manny Robles and we will be prepared for victory on March 4.”

“I know that Brandon Adams is a good boxer, very hard to hit cleanly but my power will be the difference.”

“My power is natural combined with the hard work we put in training. I want to be the next world champion from Ukraine like the Klitschko Brothers, Oleksandr Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko. A victory over Brandon Adams on the RING CITY card will bring me closer to that goal.”

Brandon Adams

“Bohachuk’s not really much taller than me and not really bigger than me. I’m very excited to face him in the ring and glad that we could reschedule the fight. For me it’s about fine-tuning in training from the first training camp for him. Stay tuned because this will be fireworks from the opening bell.”

Fernando Vargas Jr.

“It was definitely a big difference going from the amateurs to the pros. I’m learning a lot from my Dad and from being in training camp with Manny Robles and Serhii Bohachuk. I like not having to wear headgear and the light gloves allow me to sit on my shots more.”

“Boxing has brought my Dad and I closer together the last couple of years. With his experience its blessing to have him in my corner as well. Boxing and family time, it’s all the same to us.”

Tom Loeffler

“As the media can see, both Serhii Bohachuk and Brandon Adams are in great shape and ready to put on a terrific show in Puerto Rico on March 4, on the RING CITY card, and live on NBC Sports Network. These are both top-ten junior middleweights with great opportunities ahead for the winner.”

“Fernando is a living legend, he’s got three very talented sons, Fernando Jr., Amado and Emiliano who is doing very well as an amateur. Fernando Jr. made his pro debut in Mexico two months ago and now is fighting on March 4 in Puerto Rico.”

Ring City USA is the new sports media startup that debuted its Thursday night boxing series in November 2020. Follow Ring City USA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates or visit www.ringcityusa.com.

About Ring City USA

Ring City, which launched in 2020, is boxing’s newest sports media platform. Working in tandem with a variety of promoters and talent, its new boxing series places an emphasis on competitive matchups that genuinely test the fighters and excite the fight fans. Ring City provides great fights in the ring and compelling shoulder programming outside of the ring. Ring City is the proving ground where up-and-coming talent can earn their stripes and launch themselves into the upper echelon of boxing stardom.