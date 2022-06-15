Viewing Guide To Beterbiev-Smith Fightweek, Fightnight

NEW YORK (June 15, 2022) — In three days, one man will hold three light heavyweight world titles. WBC/IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KOs) will battle Long Island’s WBO champion Joe Smith Jr. (28-3, 22 KOs) on Saturday evening at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden (ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT). The victor will be one step closer to attaining undisputed champion status. Bring on Beterbiev-Smith!

Beterbiev, a two-time Russian Olympian who now calls Canada home, is the only world champion in boxing with a 100 percent knockout ratio. He has been a world champion since 2017 and is widely regarded as the division’s top fighter.

Smith, a one-time union laborer, cemented his “Rocky” story when he defeated Maxim Vlasov in April 2021 to win the WBO title. He defended that title in January with a ninth-round stoppage over Steve Geffrard.

Before fight night, catch up on the action behind the scenes with the two-part Blood, Sweat and Tears: Beterbiev-Smith Jr. Part 1 & Part 2 are available to view on Top Rank's YouTube Channel.

Thursday, June 16

Beterbiev-Smith PRESS CONFERENCE: Featuring Beterbiev, Smith Jr., Robeisy Ramirez, Abraham Nova, and Bruce Carrington

1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Live on ESPN+ and Top Rank’s YouTube/Twitter pages

Friday, June 17

Max on Boxing Live Weigh-In Show: Beterbiev vs. Smith Jr.

4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

Live on ESPN2 and Top Rank’s YouTube/Twitter pages

Saturday, June 18, Beterbiev-Smith Fight Night

ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr., 12 rounds, WBC/IBF/WBO Light Heavyweight World Titles

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Abraham Nova, 10 rounds, Vacant USBA & WBO Global Featherweight Titles

ESPN+ (6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT)

Bruce Carrington vs. Adrian Leyva, 6 rounds, featherweight

Jahi Tucker vs. D'Andre Smith, 6 rounds, welterweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Daniil Platonovschi, 6/4 rounds, junior featherweight

Troy Isley vs. Donte Stubbs, 6 rounds, middleweight

Kieran Molloy vs. Jonathan Ryan Burrs, 4 rounds, junior middleweight

Wendy Toussaint vs. Asinia Byfield, 8 rounds, junior middleweight

Jahyae Brown vs. Keane McMahon, 6 rounds, junior middleweight