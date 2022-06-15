Connect with us

Viewing Guide To Beterbiev-Smith Fightweek, Fightnight

Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr.: Preview,Prediction & Odds

UFC Fight Night: Where To Watch Calvin Kattar Vs Josh Emmett

Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr.: Preview,Date, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream

Kattar Vs Emmett: Full UFC Fight Night Card Preview For The Event In Texas

Jaime Munguia Starts Slow, Finishes Hard, Gets KO5 Win Over Jimmy Kelly

Daniel Dubois KOs WBA Heavyweight Titlist Trevor Bryan on Don King Card

UFC 275 Weigh-In: Teixeira Vs Prochazka Latest Weigh-In News

UFC 275 Press Conference Latest Updates: Glover Teixeira Vs Jiri Prochazka

Glover Teixeira Vs Jiri Prochazka: Where To Watch – List Of Streaming Options

NEW YORK (June 15, 2022) — In three days, one man will hold three light heavyweight world titles. WBC/IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KOs) will battle Long Island’s WBO champion Joe Smith Jr. (28-3, 22 KOs) on Saturday evening at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden (ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT). The victor will be one step closer to attaining undisputed champion status. Bring on Beterbiev-Smith!

Beterbiev, a two-time Russian Olympian who now calls Canada home, is the only world champion in boxing with a 100 percent knockout ratio. He has been a world champion since 2017 and is widely regarded as the division’s top fighter.

Beterbiev-Smith is June 18

Can the 17-0 Beterbiev shoot down the challenge from rugged Joe Smith Jr?

Smith, a one-time union laborer, cemented his “Rocky” story when he defeated Maxim Vlasov in April 2021 to win the WBO title. He defended that title in January with a ninth-round stoppage over Steve Geffrard.

Joe Smith Jr knows Beterbiev-Smith is a must watch

Joe Smith has faced a slate of high grade fighters. Can he handle the power of Artur Beterbiev, a Russian bear?

Before fight night, catch up on the action behind the scenes with the two-part Blood, Sweat and Tears: Beterbiev-Smith Jr. Part 1 & Part 2 are available to view on Top Rank’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to subscribe to Top Rank’s YouTube Channel for episodes of Top Rank Real Time, which gives fans a closer look at fight week festivities.

Thursday, June 16

Beterbiev-Smith PRESS CONFERENCE: Featuring Beterbiev, Smith Jr., Robeisy Ramirez, Abraham Nova, and Bruce Carrington

1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Live on ESPN+ and Top Rank’s YouTube/Twitter pages
Friday, June 17

Max on Boxing Live Weigh-In Show: Beterbiev vs. Smith Jr.

4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT
Live on ESPN2 and Top Rank’s YouTube/Twitter pages

Saturday, June 18, Beterbiev-Smith Fight Night

ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr., 12 rounds, WBC/IBF/WBO Light Heavyweight World Titles

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Abraham Nova, 10 rounds, Vacant USBA & WBO Global Featherweight Titles

ESPN+ (6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT)

Bruce Carrington vs. Adrian Leyva, 6 rounds, featherweight

Jahi Tucker vs. D'Andre Smith, 6 rounds, welterweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Daniil Platonovschi, 6/4 rounds, junior featherweight

Troy Isley vs. Donte Stubbs, 6 rounds, middleweight

Kieran Molloy vs. Jonathan Ryan Burrs, 4 rounds, junior middleweight

Wendy Toussaint vs. Asinia Byfield, 8 rounds, junior middleweight

Jahyae Brown vs. Keane McMahon, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

