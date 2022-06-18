UFC Fight Night Weigh-In: Kattar Vs Emmett News And Updates

The UFC returns to the capital of Texas after three years to host another outstanding show. This time, everything is going to take place inside Moody Center. The UFC On ESPN 37 card is looking pretty much stacked. After a heated press conference and heavy word exchange between some warriors, it’s time for the official UFC fight night weigh-in.

UFC Fight Night Weigh-In Results

The official Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett weigh-in went underway at 10 AM ET (4 PM CET). Every fighter who fights on the main card hit the scale.

Unfortunately, Tony Kelley weighed 137.5 pounds for the 136-pound bantamweight limit, so we've seen one weigh-in miss. Kelley will be fined a percentage of his fight purse.

Take a look at the full fight card and the official results of the UFC weigh-in today:

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET, 1 a.m. CET)

Featherweight (145): Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Josh Emmett (145.5)

Lightweight (155): Donald Cerrone (155) vs. Joe Lauzon (154.75)

Welterweight (170): Tim Means (170.5) vs. Kevin Holland (170)

Middleweight (185): Joaquin Buckley (184) vs. Albert Duraev (185.5)

Lightweight (155): Damir Ismagulov (155) vs. Guram Kutateladze (155.5)

Middleweight (185): Julian Marquez (185.5) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (185.5)

Preliminary Card(ESPN 2/ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET, 10 p.m. CET)

Bantamweight (135): Adrian Yanez (135.5) vs. Tony Kelley (137.5)*

Welterweight (170): Jeremiah Wells (171) vs. Court McGee (170)

Flyweight (125): Jasmine Jasudavicius (124.75) vs. Natália Silva (125.5)

Featherweight (145): Danny Chavez (145) vs. Ricardo Ramos (146)

Strawweight (115): Gloria de Paula (115) vs. Maria Oliveira (115)

Bantamweight (135): Cody Stamann (135.5) vs. Eddie Wineland (135)

Middleweight (185): Phil Hawes (185) vs. Deron Winn (186)

Middleweight (185): Kyle Daukaus (185.5) vs. Roman Dolidze (185.5)

But that’s not all lads. There is something else that deserves your attention.

UFC Fight Night Ceremonial Weigh-In Time

Diehard fans of the fastest-growing sport in the world can enjoy high-intense stare-downs and face-offs too. You can follow Kattar vs Emmet’s ceremonial weigh-in on the official UFC YouTube channel and Facebook page. It kicks off at 4 PM ET (10 PM CET). Some new entertaining move could steal your attention.

Austin fans, stand up 🙌 ⚖️ Join us 𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙎 𝙁𝙍𝙄𝘿𝘼𝙔 for the #UFCAustin Ceremonial Weigh-Ins at @MoodyCenterATX! [ Free & Open To The Public | Doors 3pmCT | Start 4pmCT ] pic.twitter.com/PQNRkDHGb2 — UFC (@ufc) June 14, 2022

Let’s hope for another lovely night of knockouts, submissions, and 15-minute toe-to-toe bloody and battered wars. Turn on ESPN+ and sit next to your watching device on Saturday at 4 PM ET (10 PM CET) and enjoy another wonderful night of mixed martial arts!