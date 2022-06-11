UFC 275 Press Conference Latest Updates: Glover Teixeira Vs Jiri Prochazka

Everything’s heating up for the weekend when Glover Teixeira’s gonna put his belt on the line against brutal finisher Jiri Prochazka. The media day kicked off on Wednesday morning, and the fighters from the UFC 275 Singapore main card got the chance to express their thoughts.

UFC 275 News – Media Day Highlights

Taila Santos believes she’s going to defeat Shevchenko, but “Bullet” believes that the Brazilian prospect is “hypnotizing herself thinking she can win”. Jiri Prochazka doesn’t think much about the title fight, he praised legendary Georges St-Pierre, while Teixeira “feels no pressure to retire”.

Dana White confirmed the title shot for the winner of Joanna vs Weili 2, so Joanna reacted positively, while Zhang already looks ahead, claiming she’ll “force Esparza into an exciting fight”.

Bontorin’s not looking worried about the upcoming fight versus Manel Kape, while the Portuguese fighter didn’t like Deiveson Figueiredo’s threat to leave the division. Josh Culibao says he’ll take part in “The Fight of the Night” against Seung-Woo Choi, while the Korean Muay Thai expert hopes for a title shot in the future.

Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira have never been known for the wars of words. Probably the most famous trash-talker here is Joanna Jedrzejczyk, but Weili Zhang’s English skills are questionable, so you can’t expect a beef. Taila and Valentina exchanged some barbs but it’s far from, for example, the Usman Vs Covington media showdown.

Where To Watch UFC Press Conference

This is a PPV event, so the Teixeira Vs Prochazka press conference aired on UFC’s official YouTube channel.

Alternatively, you can take a look at the MMAFighting official channel, they are mostly a great source of the UFC data.

UFC 275 press conference might be fun to watch, but the stacked weekend card’s gonna be a banger!