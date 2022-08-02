ProBox TV Last Chance Tournament Semifinals Run Friday Night

And then there were four…ProBox TV is running their “Last Chance Tournament” 140 pound semi-finals on Friday, August 5, beginning at 7 pm ET at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida. The clashes, pitting Michael Dutchover of Texas vs. Antonio Moran of Mexico, and Texan Kendo ‘Tremendo' Castaneda vs. Florida's Joseph Fernandez, will be streamed live at PROBOXTV.com or the ProBox TV app.

Mike Goldberg, Roy Jones Jr., Juan Manuel Marquez, Antonio Tarver and Paulie Malignaggi will be calling the ProBox TV scraps from ringside.

The ProBox TV Tournament opened on May 20, with the eight fighters looking for a career boost vying to give their fighting life a shot in the arm.

Here are some details from a ProBox TV release:

THE MATCHUPS:

Kendo Castañeda (18-5, 8 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas vs.

Joseph Fernandez (15-4-3, 5 KOs), Saint Petersburg, FL.

Antonio “Toño” Moran (27-5-1, 19 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico vs

Michael Dutchover (16-2, 10 KOs) of Midland, Texas

TOUGH TALK and PROBOX TV EXPERT ANALYSIS

CASTANEDA: “I think Fernandez is a solid fighter. Stand up man. I plan to attack the fight on simply doing what I know best and that’s fight toe to toe until one of us goes night-night. If he can’t trade punches with me until one of us goes to sleep, then he is the one that will go to sleep. Period. Demon Time.”

FERNANDEZ: “Just be smart and fight my fight. I don't get into details on the plan, but adjustments will be made during the ProBox TV fight to make it easier fight. I'm about taking advantages, not giving them.”

JUAN MANUEL MARQUEZ on Castañeda vs Fernandez

“Kendo is a fighter with a lot of heart. He won the ProBox TV tournament quarter finals by first round KO. He carries San Antonio, Texas on his shoulders. However, Joseph Fernandez has the hometown advantage. He proved in the quarter final he deserved a Last Chance. Winner goes to the final and unfortunately, the other one goes home. Match-ups of Mexico vs Puerto Rico never disappoint.”

MORAN: ” Pues ya estoy preparado para llevarme la victoria en la pelea, solo es ajustar el peso y listo, creo que Dutchover es un boxeador que se mueve mucho arriba del urna y hay qe atracarlo a la distancia”

DUTCHOVER: “I think Moran is a good fighter and our styles will make for a great fight the ProBox TV fans will love, I plan to break him down mentally round by round, first bell to last.”

ROY JONES JR on MORAN vs DUTCHOVER

“To me, this is the most intriguing matchup in the semifinals. They’re both very credible fighters and both showed real good qualities in their quarterfinal matches. So, I’m eager to see who can outwit who.”

In the May 20 ProBox TV Last Chance quarter finals, former WBO Latino and WBA Fedecentro Welterweight Champion Moran beat Jeffrey Torres (now 10-2, 6 KOs) via unanimous decision, while “West Texas Warrior” Dutchover defeated Clarence Booth (now 21-5, 13 KOs) by split decision.

In the other pair of quarters, Castañeda scored a first-round knockout victory over Sonny Frederickson (now 21-6, 14 KOs), while Fernandez upset Zhiming Wang (now 11-4, 3 KOs) via unanimous decision.

Tickets, starting at $50, are available for purchase at EventBrite.com HERE

For more info on this ProBox TV tournament, click here

The 2022 remaining live boxing events on ProBox TV: August 5, August 19, September 9, September 23, October 7, October 26, November 4, November 18, December 2, December 9. There is also weekly original content produced by the founders including, podcasts, talk shows and in the gym content, plus monthly documentaries and behind the scenes content. All for the nominal fee of $1.99 per month.

In 2023 there will be one live boxing event per month from USA, Puerto Rico and Mexico – that’s three live boxing events per month for those keeping score at home.