Published

23 seconds ago

on

Oscar De La Hoya: Death Threats Kept Me From Postfight Presser

One element of chatter from the Gervonta Davis Ryan Garcia scrap is getting more play, two days after the body shot close out by Tank. You heard that Ryan’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, didn’t attend the postfight press conference after Tank finished off Garcia at T-Mobile in Las Vegas. GBP executive Bernard Hopkins also didn’t attend. He tried to explain why in this video.

On a Monday, Oscar De La Hoya did a video in which he congratulated Tank, saluted Ryan and also explained a version as to why him and Hopkins no-showed.

Oscar De La Hoya on April 24 explained that death threats kept him from Davis Garcia postfight press conference

Oscar De La Hoya on April 24 explained that death threats kept him from Davis Garcia postfight press conference. (Not a bad move if the goal is promotion!)

Oscar referenced the weigh in scuffle, which saw Hopkins jawing with Tank. After, Oscar said, it was insinuated that maybe Hopkins put his hands on Gervonta as an act of supreme skullduggery, to taint him by smearing a PED on him. Even though Hopkins insisted he was trying to insure Davis didn’t fall off the stage, he added.

Yes, pretty ludicrous on surface. But the rumor was so fantastic, it made the rounds as a clickbait tidbit.

Oscar in his video said that Premier Boxing Champions punished Hopkins by banning him from VIP spots, such as the ring. And, by extension, the area where the postfight presser was held.

Oscar De La HoReports Fight Week Death Threats

Oscar De La Hoya explained, too, his absence. “My security team said, ‘Boss, we gotta get the eff outta here.’ Because I received death threats. You guys don’t know that, I received death threats throughout the whole week. Security just said it was too dangerous (after the fight ended), so we got out of there.”

Oscar said this is much ado about nothing, just negative talk from “PBC minions.”

Oscar De La Hoya finished with more praise for Tank, and also an address to Ryan: “Ryan Garcia, I have your back. Bernard Hopkins has your back. We’re with you a thousand percent. You will be back, stronger than ever, better than ever. Guaranteed!”

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

